‘No further action’ is the decision of the Stewards

“He hit the gas, you can see it from the telemetry”. “He could have left me a meter”. Francesco Bagnaia And Alex Marquez they commented on the contact that ended their race and the battle for the third step of the podium, a result that would have been prestigious for the Gresini rider and important for the two-time world champion to limit the damage.

Alex Marquez arrived long at the downhill braking point after the photocell of the second sector and re-entered the track, Francesco Bagnaia, convinced he had overtaken his teammate, closed the trajectory to go to the recall rope on the right and the two Desmosedici ended up in contact essentially getting stuck and causing a dangerous pile-up which fortunately ended without consequences.

The Stewards decided not to sanction any of the pilots involved. This is the explanation from the Stewards: “We listened to the pilots, analyzed the images and the telemetry – we read in the official document – Both drivers pointed out that off-line the grip was really low and this was undoubtedly a factor in terms of margin of manoeuvre for both of them to avoid the collision. We have concluded that neither of them has any particular responsibility for causing the contact.for this reason no measures were taken”.