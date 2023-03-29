Ducati in Argentina with only one rider

After the celebrations for Francesco Bagnaia’s victory in the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Ducati is already in Argentina for the second round of the 2023 world championship. The reigning world champion, after his success on the complex Portimao circuit, will go in search of an encore on the track Termas de Rio Hondobut will do so without the support of his teammate Aeneas Bastianini. After the crash in the Sprint race following a contact with Luca Marini, the number 23 suffered a fracture in his right shoulder.

Recovery times

Fortunately for him, Bastianini will not have to undergo any type of surgery, as confirmed by Dr. Giuseppe Porcellini, but at the same time he will have to keep the immobile articulation until Monday 3 April, the day in which he will begin his rehabilitation which will most likely allow him to be on track for the GP of the Americas in Austin. In the meantime, the factory Ducati team hasn’t called up a substitute for the race in Latin America, with Bagnaia who will therefore be the only one to represent the Borgo Panigale team.

Optimistic Bagnaia

In anticipation of the first free practice session, scheduled for Friday 31 March at 14:00 Italian time, Bagnaia has meanwhile expressed his first comments on the upcoming appointment: “In last week’s GP everything was perfect – declared the number 1 – and I hope that the same will happen here in Argentina too. Compared to Portimão, where we tested a few weeks before the race, here we will have to start our work from scratch, so it will be important to make the most of each session. In any case, I’m optimistic: my feeling with the bike at the moment is incredible so I’m confident I can do well in any condition. This weekend I will be the only one representing my team. I wish Enea a speedy recovery and I hope he can get back on track with us in Austin.”

So in 2022

Ducati’s excellent performance in Portugal could therefore push the Bolognese team to achieve its second consecutive success this season, at the same time forgetting last year’s colorless performance, when Bagnaia did not go beyond the 5th place. However, as far as the Italian colors are concerned, Termas de Rio Hondo 2022 still made history with the victory of Aleix Espargarò, who brought Aprilia back to the top step of the podium for the first time in 52 years.