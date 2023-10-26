Bagnaia-Martin is also the Borsoi-Tardozzi challenge

In the press conference for the presentation of the Indonesian Grand Prix, The managers of the teams of the riders fighting for the title also participated: Davide Tardozzi (official Ducati team), Gino Borsoi (Prima Pramac Racing) and Pablo Nieto (VR46).

In particular, the two Italian managers joked with each other, especially about the pressure on their team bearers. Borsoi also asked journalists not to focus too much on his team, in order to arrive calmly at the last stage in Valencia and play for the title.

Borsoi’s words at the press conference

“Jorge and we are ready, we know where we made mistakes in the last two races. We have a bike, a rider and we receive constant help from Ducati: we have to find a way to beat the official team. The Soft at Phillip Island? We talked about it. It wasn’t a completely bad decision, we made it together. We wanted to create a gap with the Soft, that’s what we thought about. We lost a race by eight corners, half a lap. We need to understand how to better study the various possibilities and be ready.

Martin certainly had extra motivation after not being chosen in the official team, but here too he has a very strong team. Perhaps he is even more motivated than last season. Leadership in the team world championship? It seems like a dream, we achieved lots of podiums, winning with both riders. I am very happy to be part of this project, I will give everything to end it in the best way.

World Cup decided in Valencia? It would be nice for us and for the whole MotoGP, I would just ask journalists not to put too much pressure on us. We are here to do the best, maybe you can help us fight the best, given that the pressure is all on the factory team. Everyone can enjoy a good fight, help us to help in Valencia peacefully and very close.

Stop data exchange for the last 4 races? The system works, it has helped everyone a lot to be faster. It wouldn’t make sense to change.

At the moment Jorge is one of the fastest riders on the track, we need to improve in details, such as strategies. We have a young driver, a young team and we are fast, we lack a bit of experience.”