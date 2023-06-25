Exactly one year ago, Pecco Bagnaia began to win his first MotoGP title at the Assen circuit. With his victory on this track, an epic comeback began in which he managed to lift Quartararo 91 points. A new victory this Sunday in the ‘Cathedral’ of motorcycling allows the Italian to go on vacation with 35 points over Jorge Martín and 36 over Marco Bezzecchi, the greatest distance so far this year. Without any doubt, Bagnaia is the rider to beat in the championship and the top favorite to reclaim the MotoGP crown.

It is true that with the inclusion of the sprints on Saturday, the maximum score that can be achieved in a weekend is 37 points, so the Turin rider still does not have the psychological advantage of a large margin prize. As certain as Bagnaia’s superiority this season goes beyond his results.

Every weekend there is a dance of applicants in the lead. In Assen the fastest was Bezzecchi; and a week ago Martín was at the Sachsenring, but the one who never fails is Bagnaia. Actually, failing did fail, because he crashed in the races in Argentina, Texas and France, but in all of them he was always in front. “The important thing is to be the strongest, not the fastest, and this year I have gained a lot of consistency and I have been strong on all the circuits,” explained the Ducati man.

survival race



In unusually hot conditions in these latitudes, with almost 30 degrees of ambient temperature and 50 on the asphalt, Assen was hell for the MotoGP and only 14 riders finished. Bezzecchi came from dominating all the practice sessions and winning the sprint on Saturday. A priori he was the favourite, however, Bagnaia took a step forward on Sunday and, although he was surprised by the brilliant start of Brad Binder from the second row, in just three laps he regained the lead and did not let go until the end of career.

With a pace one second slower than a sprint that had been held in more benevolent conditions, Bagnaia broke the group and formed a front quartet with Binder, Bezzecchi and Aleix Espargaró who was struggling to stay ahead, because his Aprilia had the front wing off the hook for a touch at the start with Marini.

In this heat, if one driver follows another too closely what causes his own front tire to overheat, with a consequent loss of grip. So we also had to manage the race and the tires. That was seen in the comeback of Jorge Martín, who came from behind with clean air and who barely had a hard time hunting down the front four, but he was blocked, impossible to pass in those conditions. You could only look for the mistake and that was the strategy of the eldest of the Espargaró to achieve the podium.

Bagnaia entered with more than a second ahead of his rivals, Bezzecchi also had a cushion to be second without risking. But Binder, who could feel Aleix’s engine stuck, had to drive at the limit until the end and on the last lap he exceeded the track limits, hitting the green at turn 8 and, although he crossed the finish line third, he would be penalized with a position. The podium would be inherited by Aleix Espargaró, who found out when he was already completing the lap of honor.

“Since I couldn’t pass Binder, I stuck to him as much as possible to see if he made a mistake by going to the limit, and he did it”, commented the Aprilia rider exultantly, who after a tough start to the year was going to a break with the first podium of the season, and promised a battle in the second part of the year: “I think that our position must be yes or yes to be the first non-Ducati motorcycle and with that, the objective of the top 5 in the championship is real.”

Jorge Martín was finally fifth and in a difficult weekend he lost more points to Bagnaia than he had won with his spectacular double at Sachsenring. Even so, the man from Madrid closed this triplet of European races satisfied. “I had set out to be in the battle for the championship and I’m second in the standings, so for now the goal has been achieved.”

Marc Márquez: withdrawal necessary



Behind the leading quintet, Álex Márquez crossed the finish line in sixth position and could not give his brother a podium finish on one of the most difficult days of his sports career. And it is that, on Sunday morning, Marc Márquez announced that he was withdrawing from the Netherlands GP due to the injuries he sustained from the previous weekend, and that they had worsened this due to two other falls.

The eighth world champion said goodbye to Assen with an exciting press conference: «This month and a half is going to come in handy for me. I need to stop, physically and mentally rebuild myself because I am in one of the worst moments of my sports career. But it helps me a lot that I am in one of my best moments on a personal level and that is what is saving me and what I grab to turn this situation around ».

MotoGP is going on vacation and will not return until the first weekend of August at the Silverstone circuit, a more than necessary break for a Márquez who needs to make a clean slate.