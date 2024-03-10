Damn, good strategy

The 2024 season of Pecco Bagnaia it started along the lines of the previous one: a few too many 'stumbles' in the Sprints – of which Jorge Martin instead confirms himself as the master – and a lot of substance in the 'classic' GP on Sunday, in which no one manages to match his consistent performance. Interviewed by Sky Sports MotoGP at the end of his triumphal march in Qatar the reigning world champion analyzed the race, underlining in particular the perfect execution of the pre-established plan with Ducati engineers.

“The strategy was the same as yesterday – explained Bagnaia – but yesterday I wasn't able to get a good release from the clutch, but today I did. The biggest difference was how I managed the performance, because yesterday I tried to do everything on the run and there was incredible chattering, while today I tried to do a different strategy which worked much better. Yesterday's race certainly helped us identify what the problem was and today in the warm up we solved it“.

Decisive start

The management of the vehicle was fundamental for Bagnaia, but at the same time the champion from Chivasso did not hold back when it was time to make his way with malice. “I never overdid it with the rear tire because yesterday was a disaster, with too many vibrations. It was essential to brake very hard and wait the extra moment to try not to use the rear too much – has explained – I started a little slower and then slowed down and every time someone got closer I tried to speed up again. The first round? We had studied it with the team, trying to make even more use of the tires than was necessary, because it was too important“.

“As soon as I saw a gap at turn 2 I jumped in – continued Bagnaia, analyzing in detail his first perfect lap – and then in my opinion Jorge was too conservative in turn 3, so I immediately overtook him when braking. In any case I would have done anything to finish the first lap in the lead and then from there start managing more. Yesterday I lost more when braking, especially because you struggle more in the wake of the KTM I tried to act crazy straight away to be in front. Riding in this way certainly helped more, but the setting allowed me to go less on the rear tyre, so everything came together as a consequence.”.