The explanation lies in the particular conformation of the bones of the human body which are very resistant: the direction counts more than the energy of the impact. In addition, a trained body “resists” better, but you also need a lot of luck

Medical tests on the state of health are awaited Francis Bagnaia, the Italian Ducati rider, reigning MotoGP world champion, after the injury suffered during the Catalunya Grand Prix. “The tests will tell us if the femur and tibia have lesions, with these first tests we have not found any deformities, but other checks are needed”, these are the words of Dr. Angel Charte, head of the MotoGP paddock who spoke about the conditions of Bagnaia immediately after the accident that took place at the start of the Grand Prix. The pilot was run over on the track

from the motorcycle of a pursuer, Binder, after falling. The vehicle passed over his leg at great speed.

When bones don’t break While waiting for news on Bagnaia, we asked Cesare Faldini, full professor at the University of Bologna and director of the First Orthopedic Clinic at the Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute of Bologna, if it is possible that in some cases the bones do not break after such serious accidents. “It is possible and is determined by shape of our bones – explains the specialist to Health Courier —: the internal structure of the bones (the Haversian system) resembles micro-arches; if the impact force acts according to the orientation of these arches is “unloaded” and the bone does not break, if it impacts in a different direction, the bone fractures”.

Bones bear heavy loads «The bones are very strong and resist loads potentially greater than 15 -20 times the body weight – adds Faldini -. When you do a normal jump, the moment you land, the bone supports up to 6-8 times your body weight, yet you don't break your bones with every jump. This is because energy discharges along these lines of force. If the bike, passing over the rider, has created a very strong impact, but directed according to the physiological load lines, the bone may very well have resisted. Obviously there is a very large one component of luck. Sometimes I can fall while riding my moped at 40 km/h and still fracture myself».

The difference in a trained body Count the direction of the kinetic force therefore, but not only. Beyond the materials used for the motorcyclists’ suits which are certainly designed to reduce shocks, there is also a personal component: «The trained subjects as a pilot can be, with exercise they strengthen these bone canals – specifies Faldini -. A sedentary lifestyle, on the other hand, causes the channels to be reabsorbed. Sportsmen or less sedentary people risk less in accidental falls.

Final consideration: «It's not just the bone: the tissues that surround it can also be damaged very seriously after an accident. The fracture is not the only indicator of the severity of the trauma: there are tendons, muscles, nerves, arteries, veins (and other organs too). When the trauma is serious, subsequent observation in specialized centers is essential, also to monitor any serious complications of the injured limb that go beyond the fractures», concludes the expert.