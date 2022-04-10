The parc fermé of the Circuit of Americas is all tinged with red Ducati, and for the fourth consecutive time Jorge Martin wins the first row and the second pole position of the year, Johann Zarco closes in fourth place. After a complicated start to the day that forces the Spaniard to have to pass from Q1, Jorge also thanks to an excellent work by his team succeeds in the feat, takes the pole and sets the new track record with a time of 2: 02.039. Johann Zarco’s performance was also excellent, the French driver after gaining direct access in Q2 places himself in fourth position thanks to a time of 2: 02.570. As for the factory team, Jack Miller will start with the second fastest time in the Grand Prix of the Americas scheduled for tomorrow at the Circuit of The Americas near Austin (Texas). Fast since the first sessions yesterday, the Australian driver continued to improve today. After securing direct access to Q2 thanks to the third best time at the end of FP3, Miller was then the author of an excellent qualifying which saw him close to pole position. In Q2, Jack managed to drop below the previous circuit record by taking the first position but, with just a few minutes left, Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing Team) beat him by just 3 thousandths. Pecco Bagnaia completes the first row. Ninth yesterday and fifth this morning after FP3, the Italian driver was able to improve together with his team in the afternoon, first being the fastest in the FP4 session and then winning the start from the first row in qualifying, behind his teammate, thanks to a quick lap in 2: 02.167. In addition to being an all-Ducati front row, qualifying for the GP of the Americas will go down in the history of the Borgo Panigale house which for the first time places five bikes in the top five positions on the starting grid of a MotoGP race. It is the first time in nineteen years that a manufacturer has achieved such a result in the premier class. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing Team) and Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing) will start respectively with the fourth and fifth fastest time in tomorrow’s GP behind Martin, Miller and Bagnaia.

Jorge Martin (# 89, Ducati Pramac) – 1st (2’02.039): “I didn’t think I could do it because this morning we were in a bit of trouble, but in PL4, thanks to a small change, we made a huge step. I want to thank my team who have done an incredible job and thanks to which we will be able to fight for important positions tomorrow ”.

Jack Miller (# 43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (2’02.042): “I’m really happy to be on the front row, especially on this circuit! The first sector is very narrow and almost impossible to overtake, so having some free space on the first lap will certainly be important. From the very first sessions the bike worked very well and I am found immediately at ease. There are five Ducatis in the top five and this is a truly fantastic result! I am confident that I can have a good race tomorrow. I don’t know what awaits us, but it will certainly be essential to be able to manage the front tire well for the duration of the competition ”.

Francesco Bagnaia (# 63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (2’02.167): “This front row is almost worth a pole position after the start of the season we had. Last year my strong point had always been to be able to get on the track and be able to push right away, but lately it has been more difficult for me to do so: instead we have succeeded here. In FP4 we made a big step forward and I’m really happy. I was missing this feeling! I’m happy and ready to face tomorrow’s race ”.

Johann Zarco (# 6 Ducati Pramac) – 4th (2’02.570): “I am satisfied, we have been working well all weekend and I finally have found the good sensations that I had last year. Tomorrow it will be important to start well and be able to be consistent ”.

Enea Bastianini (# 23 Ducati Gresini) – 5th (2’02.578): “I managed to save part of the hull in the fall at 15, even using my suit a bit and from there I started again finding a good time. Sorry to be the last of the Ducati in the top 5but the fact that almost all of them are there is a good sign for tomorrow. We can be protagonists, I don’t know if for the victory but certainly for the podium. We will have to manage the race well, which is very complex on a physical level, but we are also prepared from that point of view ”.