Claudio Baglioni presented a preview to the press (we were there too) and to a few hundred guests of the innovative show of his new tour, “aTUTTOCUORE”, which will start from Rome tomorrow, 21 September. Speaking to journalists at the end of the show, the singer-songwriter also had his say on Lampedusa, which is once again at the center of the news due to the immigration emergency.

Moreover, Baglioni knows that land well, given that he organized the “O’ Scià” festival on the island from 2003 to 2012: “If we had put our hands and thoughts in Lampedusa 25-30 years ago, perhaps we wouldn’t have arrived at this ”. For ten years the artist has personally committed himself to raising awareness of the problem of migrants with his festival. “It’s a 30-year history, but we can’t change the geography. Now it’s cabbages for everyone”, Baglioni’s thought.

“We just need to equip ourselves to find a solution, without these topics once again becoming a matter for electoral purposes, because otherwise we won’t come out of it,” adds the singer-songwriter. “This is an issue that affects everyone, but no one has ever put in place a real solution.” O’ Scià was an event that received recognition and applause even outside national borders, but a bit of bitterness shines through in Baglioni’s words: “With that event we tried to tell a public opinion that was far away that those things were already happening twenty years ago. But in the end I felt defeated: the contributions had to be made every year and that was a bit of a disappointment because we thought we had built something different and important, which went beyond the bowls tournament with which we were competing for the same funds. I felt defeated because nothing has changed,” admits Baglioni. “And in the world there is not only Lampedusa because people move in search of better situations for their lives. We cannot condemn those who do it and we cannot even condemn those who can no longer take it. Like war: only the powerful win, the stupid people just have to try to avoid the cannonball”, comments the artist.