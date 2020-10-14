Highlights: In Baghpat, UP, family members sacrificed their daughter’s life

Daughter had taken court marriage to her immediate cousin, parents angry

The family members said that they no longer have any relationship with their daughter for life

Baghpat

A unique case has emerged from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. Here a young woman gave heart to her maternal uncle’s son and both ran away from home and got married in court. Unhappy family members tried hard to bring the daughter home, but every attempt failed. Angry parents have shraadh their son while alive. Family members say that this act of daughter has bowed her head in the society. He has no relation with the daughter anymore. This incident remains the subject of discussion throughout the district.

On Wednesday, an incident came to light in Baraut, 20 km from Baghpat headquarters, which is being talked about by the people. A girl living in a locality here was having a love affair with her immediate cousin. The family members explained her a lot, but she remained adamant on marrying her lover. He finally got to court a few days ago.

The ground slipped under the parents’ feet

When the girl’s parents came to know about this, the ground slipped under their feet. Hurt by the taunts of the society, he shraddha of his daughter while alive. The family members say that the girl has taken the step she has taken to live and has died. This move of the daughter also ended the relationship of blood. Today, he is paying obeisance to his living girl. Now he has nothing to do with his daughter.