Highlights: Two accidents occurred on Thursday night and Friday morning due to dense fog on Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat

Vehicles collided with each other after the accident, many people were injured, hospitalized

Police vehicle reached the spot after receiving information about the accident, also damaged, police personnel narrowly escaped from the accident

Baghpat

There were two accidents on Thursday night and Friday morning due to dense fog on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat. During this, more than three dozen vehicles collided. Many people have been injured in the accident. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Police reached the spot and issued the work of removing the vehicles by route diversion.

According to the information, more than three dozen vehicles collided on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in the Khekra police station area during a road accident on Thursday night and Friday morning. During this time, one vehicle after another collided with each other. Many people have been injured in this. The injured have been admitted to hospital.

Rumors of a person’s death spread

At the same time, the news of the death of one person in the accident spread, although the administrative authorities denied any loss of life. Police officials have opened the jam from the expressway by diversifying the route and have started the work of removing the damaged vehicles.



About 13 people injured in an accident

Khekra police station in-charge Ravindra Singh says that around 13 people have been injured in the night and morning accident. The vehicles were slow due to fog and hence there was no loss of life. The work of removing vehicles is going on since night. Till now the work of removing the vehicles is going on.

Police car also damaged

Singh said that the police is busy in making security arrangements on Eastern Peripheral Expressway by diversifying the route. A police vehicle which arrived at the scene after the accident reported was also damaged. However, police personnel were not hurt.