Given the threat of Corona virus, on one hand, the government is trying to limit the number of passengers in public transport and to maintain social distancing. On the other hand, more buses are being loaded in roadways buses and contracted buses of roadways. Not only this, the bus drivers are racing against each other to fill the riders, taking the shape of the accident. A similar accident has been observed under the Ramala police station area on the Delhi highway in Baghpat district.According to the information, here on Sunday evening, a roadways bus and a roadways contracted bus were vying to accommodate more passengers from the bus stand. Both buses were sitting in excess of passengers. Both buses were racing against each other. On the other hand, due to the high speed, the contracted bus hit the dumper standing on the roadside. 4 people died in this accident. At the same time, 21 people were injured. The condition of 5 is said to be critical.

Police reached the spot after getting information about the accident. Bus driver and conductor and a scooter rider were also injured in the accident. People say that it happens on the day that bus riders vie for the risk of getting more riders.