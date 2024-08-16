The Iraqi Foreign Ministry stated in a statement that “the US-Iraqi Supreme Military Committee, which includes officials from both countries, discussed the details of withdrawing advisors from military sites.”

The statement added: “The work of the Supreme Military Committee during the past months focused on assessing the threat of ISIS with the aim of reaching a final date to end the military mission of Operation Inherent Resolve.”

This decision comes amid a tense regional situation and fears of escalation in the region due to Iranian threats to respond to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Between welcome and rejection

While those interested in Iraqi affairs believe that the time has come for the international coalition to leave the country, other voices stress the need to keep the “American policeman” in Iraq in order to keep away any parties that might try to hijack the state.

And confirms Political and strategic affairs expert Maan Al-Jubouri said that the security situation in Iraq is in dire need of international cooperation to provide logistical support, advice, training and armament.

Al-Jubouri added in a statement to Sky News Arabia that the Iraqi government could have requested the withdrawal of foreign forces more than a year ago, but the urgent need for these forces postpones this decision.

The spokesman explains that the interest of Iraq, which is considered a victim of regional conflict, requires international support to achieve societal peace and empower the armed forces.

Al-Jubouri believes that the Iraqi government is currently in an embarrassing position in light of the operations carried out by the international coalition inside Iraqi territory, and also amid Baghdad’s provision of guarantees to control the loose weapons in the hands of the factions that launch attacks inside and outside Iraq.

On the other hand, writer and political researcher Wael Al-Rikabi confirms that the Shiite position of all factions rejects the American presence in Iraq due to Washington’s repeated targeting of the leaders of the Popular Mobilization Forces, which affects the sovereignty of the state.

Al-Rikabi said in a statement to Sky News Arabia that despite this position, the Iraqi government can reach an agreement on such issues with the participation of the leaders of the “Coordination Framework” who can pressure some faction leaders in such sensitive situations.

The spokesman believes that the targeting of American bases by Iraqi armed factions comes as a reaction to attacks launched by Washington against leaders or individuals from those factions, as well as in response to America’s support for Israel.

Al-Rukani continues, saying that once Washington decides to withdraw its support for Israel or sets a time limit for ending the presence of foreign forces inside Iraq, the situation will be calmer within the Iraqi factions.