Al-Haj Abu Natiq’s coffee shop, which is famous for its Baghdadi tea with a distinctive cardamom flavor, has become for many, including Iraqi celebrities, an indispensable morning habit.

Khaled Al-Amiri, one of the pioneers of Abu Natiq Café, said: “The café is one of the distinguishing signs and very beautiful places in the Salhia area, which is considered a cultural forum in which artists, writers, actors and journalists meet because of the good spirit it presents.”

The old Baghdadi cafes formed an icon of the capital of Al-Rashid, such as Hassan Ajami Cafe, Al-Shahbandar Cafe, and Al-Azzawi Cafe, as these cafes were in a certain era a center for meetings of opponents of the occupation, and a spark for the launch of popular revolutions against it, so the pioneers of these cafes consider it a mock library of their memories, such as the Hajj Najm cafe in Al-Kadhimiya neighborhood.

For his part, Abbas Najm, a frequenter of Baghdad cafes, said: “They are not only cafes, but a place for scholars, reciting poetry and traditional sessions.”

With the improvement of the security situation in recent years in the capital, Baghdad, the café movement has flourished greatly, especially those overlooking the Tigris River.

For its patrons, the old Baghdad cafes are not just a place to spend some leisure time, but rather a living memory documenting the different eras and events that passed through their country.