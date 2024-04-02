Today, Baghdad announced the arrest of an international network that uses Iraqi territory as a corridor for drug smuggling to countries neighboring Iraq. The Iraqi Prime Minister's Security Media Cell stated that the Iraqi National Intelligence Service was able to arrest a criminal group consisting of three people with foreign nationalities who are linked to an international drug smuggling network and who use Iraqi territory as a corridor to deliver narcotic substances to neighboring countries. The security cell statement added that the operation was carried out based on a qualitative intelligence effort that resulted in revealing the identities of the network members who work under the cover of a company to transport goods to and from Iraq, and after they received a large shipment of the narcotic Captagon pills that were hidden with raw materials in preparation for transporting them to one of the neighboring countries. The statement explained that the members of the network were arrested red-handed, the narcotic substances in their possession were seized, and they were duly handed over to the judiciary to receive their just punishment.