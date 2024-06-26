Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Al-Sudani discussed with the US Ambassador to Iraq, Elena Romanowski, ways to resolve the dialogue related to ending the tasks of the international coalition to fight the terrorist organization “ISIS” in Iraq.

The Iraqi Prime Minister stated, in a statement, that the two sides discussed during their meeting in Baghdad the course of the dialogue being conducted by the Supreme Iraqi Military Committee concerned with ending the mission of the international coalition forces led by the United States and ways to resolve this dialogue to reach an agreement on a timetable for implementation.

She indicated that they also discussed developments in the regional and international situation, the course of events in the Gaza Strip, and the dangers of the expansion and spread of conflict in the region.

Iraq and the United States held the first round of discussions related to ending the tasks of the international coalition on the 27th of last January, but they stopped after the incident of targeting American soldiers in Jordan with a drone. Then the two parties returned to the discussions again last February and have not reached a schedule for ending the coalition’s tasks until now.