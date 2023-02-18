Everyone’s footballer, but Valentina’s dad. The daughter traces an almost unedited profile of Roby Baggio.

Roberto Baggio, 56 years old today. Everyone’s footballer but also Valentina’s dad. The daughter of the Divine Codino in an intervention some time ago on Sky Sport, traced an almost unprecedented profile of the champion.

The two are rediscovering a relationship that has never been as intense as in this quarantine period. First the football commitments of the father. Then, school and University away from Valentina’s home. The isolation made them find themselves close. To the delight of both. “Dad doesn’t speak much, especially since he stopped playing. The two of us have a wonderful relationship, my dad is special. Football has often taken him far away, but now it’s wonderful to enjoy it. In recent years I’ve been away to study at university but now I’m at home and we spend a lot of time together. We play a lot of cards and cook. He’s a big puppy and very affectionate, he gets excited even when we play cards or if we listen to music together”. See also Four stories of Ukraine and the football that resumes

Thinking of him, everyone’s footballer, that cursed penalty comes to mind. Pasadena, crossroads of a lifetime. “An indelible memory but it’s difficult to talk to him about it. He got there with a lot of effort, but after that penalty maybe people fell in love with him even more because he was proof that even the greats make mistakes, as if he had come back human. Now that he has stopped, he misses football, but he says that this world has changed and that he has given. Now he deals with other things. He lives in the midst of nature, he is happy like this”.

Space also for anecdotes: “The farewell to football at San Siro was beautiful and exciting. I also remember a great overhead kick against Brescia after the injury. My friends at school asked me to be invited home for an autograph or to play a bit together. As you remember, however, my brother has more because he liked going to training or going into the locker room”. Where access to Valentina was obviously forbidden. When he was at home, but dad, he shared the …. Boca with everyone. “He made us listen to the Bombonera chants because he is in love with the Argentine club. They made us very happy. He lived well everywhere, but I know he is very attached to Florence and certainly to the national team. Personally, I lived in Turin, Milan and Bologna. In Brescia instead we didn’t go, dad knew he would stop after a while and I stayed in Vicenza. I chose Milan as my city, but I also liked Bologna a lot”. See also Video | TOP 5 French GP: La vie en ... "rouge" in F1

February 18, 2023

