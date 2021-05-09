Roberto Baggio left football in 2004. The one who for many has been and is the best Italian player in history, left professional practice after a career in which he had to deal with physical problems and with a context where his talent did not it was entirely prioritized. But despite this, he shone brilliantly, won a Ballon d’Or and, above all, deluded. Even still committing one of the most remembered mistakes in Italian football.

He had some approach to football, trying to help in the development of talent, but he never found the suitable interlocutors or the required space. Now, almost removed from football, it is difficult to read him an interview or listen to him. La Repubblica He has managed to convince him and his words have not left anyone indifferent, starting with his former colleagues. Baggio has been consistently turning down offers to be a television commentator or analyst, as many of his former colleagues do now. But the legend has declined everything and now explains the reasons and has done so with some controversy. He has never accepted nor will he accept going to the media to overvalue what the players do on the field.

“It makes me uncomfortable to judge others, that’s why I don’t go on television. I see former teammates judging and giving lessons on television, but I remind them of being unable to do three dribbles with their hands,” says the Italian talent. In their country, former players are a trend who now, without any embarrassment, harshly criticize coaches and footballers, without any measures and celebrating that their comments are the source of controversy. The media also pay attention to them to increase the screen shares of their programs. Baggio flees from that and manifests a certain distaste for the circus that he observes is surrounding football and that is scaring him. He confesses that he sees few games on television.

“I like women’s football. Golf bores me, I prefer basketball, I am a Lakers fan,” he says while analyzing football from the pandemic. “Football without an audience is very sad, it makes me cry. I don’t watch games, I hardly ever enjoy them. Leaving football gave me life and oxygen back. I was drowning, too much physical pain. When I was coming home from Brescia I couldn’t get out of the car, Andreina my wife gave me a hand to get out of the car “, tells Baggio about his last years and his physical problems.

Baggio had to live intimately with the pain and the tacticism that drowned out talent, in his opinion. “I was drowning, too much physical pain. To kill me were those obsessed with tactical football who thought more about neutralizing the game of others. I do the most beautiful thing, I am in contact with nature. I chop wood, use the tractor, and at night I am so tired that my head is spinning. Totti didn’t want to leave him, I couldn’t see the time. Ibrahimovic is made of the same pasta as Francesco, “he says.

Il Codino recognizes the nightmare that still haunts him, that missed penalty in the 1994 World Cup final in the United States that made Brazil champion. It is true that Sacchi’s Italy reached the title match thanks to Baggio’s prowess and goals, after a first phase where ridicule was touched. “I still cannot forgive myself for the missed penalty in the 94 World Cup final against Brazil. There is no religion that matters, that day I could have committed suicide and I would not have felt anything,” he says, acknowledging the bitterness.

He is also sincere when it comes to remembering his relationship with Sacchi and why he did not take him to Euro 96 afterwards. “Arrigo Sacchi did not take me to the 1996 European Championship to show that the schemes are more important than the players: he did not reach the quarterfinals … I do not have him among the coaches with whom I have gotten along, the only one with the one I did is with Carletto Mazzone: a free and accomplished man who did not compete with footballers, “he says.

Baggio also remembers in La Repubblica that transfer from Fiorentina to Juventus, something that was against his will, really. “I thank, firstly, Florence because when I broke down she waited for two years, actually three. Later, I did not want to leave Fiorentina, but they had already sold me to the Agnelli and if I had not gone to Juve, Cecchi Gori could not have acquired the club, “he says. Baggio also expresses his sorrow for the loss of Paolo Rossi, his childhood idol and his friend: “His death was unfair, he had also rebuilt a life and deserved to have more time. If you could expect an improvised ending from Maradona, from he does not”.