The Belgrade Mega Mozzart, which was the local team, has won the Junior Euroleague, the now traditional Adidas Next Generation Tournament which celebrates its final phase in parallel to the Senior Final Four. El Mozzart was the executioner of Real Madrid, whom he defeated in the group stage to take the lead, get into the final and leave the white team, which was defending the title, without options. The block trained by Mariano de Pablos added two victories in three games, but lost the one that ended up condemning him.

The Mozzart was far superior in the final (82-61) to the Next Generation Select Team and became in the eleventh team that puts its name in an illustrious record in which they rule with three titles Real Madrid and CSKA Moscow. They are followed by two Zalgiris, FMP from Belgrade, PFYM INSEP Paris and Rytas Vilnius. Finally, Barcelona, ​​Joventut, Estrella Roja and KK Zagreb have one.

El Mozzart, who had lost the final in 2017 and 2019, was in tow in the first half (like against Real Madrid) but later hit the ax: 50-22 after the break, including the decisive run of 14-0 already in the last quarter. The best was again the Malian center Bassala Bagayoko, 15 years old and who plays on loan from Fuenlabrada: 16 points, 11 rebounds, 7/9 shooting from two and a PIR of 28. In addition, Nikola Djurisic scored 21 points although he was more imprecise than usual and Andrija Jelavic finished with 19 points.

Bagayoko: studies, video games… and Fuenlabrada

Bagayoko, the junior sensation in Belgrade, has played a guest at Mozzart with club permission, Urbas Fuenlabrada, with whom last year, April 25, became the youngest player with minutes in an ACB match: 9 minutes at the Fernando Martín against Real Madrid at 14 years, 7 months and 15 days. The young center had time to score two points, capture two rebounds and become the youngest to debut in the Endesa League ahead of Ricky Rubio. The Minnesota Timberwolves point guard began his career with Joventut at the age of 14 years, 11 months and 28 days.

“We have kept him 10 minutes because he has trained very well, he was not afraid. From now on we have to continue taking care of him as the club is taking care of him, that his coaches continue to treat him as they are treating him and go little by little with him”, he said. then Josep María Raventós, coach of Urbas, about his pupil, who It was already noticed in the 2019 Mini Cup: it was part of the ideal quintet of the tournament as a guest player for Lenovo Tenerife.

His landing in Spain from Bamako (Mali), however, was a year earlier, in 2018 and in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, when he was 12 years old and had only been in basketball for 3. The world of the basket was finally imposed on football and judothe other two sports that competed fiercely to captivate him when he was little.

The African, who speaks perfect Spanish, is “a normal, respectful and somewhat introverted boy,” those who know him point out. A video game enthusiast, he divides his time between his other passion, basketball, and classes, of course.. He studies at a Fuenlabrada institute near the Arroyo pavilion, where he trains the subsidiary of the Madrid club, which he arrived this summer from Alcalá. Bagayoko shares a flat, under the care of a tutor, with other players from a subsidiary from which he has skipped several steps: at the club they saw that due to quality it was a waste of time that he will be part of the cadet, his category by age. His destiny, the EBA as usual (8.6 points, 8 rebounds and an average PIR of 14.6 this season) under the wing of José Luis Pichel and the ACB as reinforcement.

During the preseason and the beginning of the course, the Malian went in and out of training with the seniors. The injuries and the coronavirus of this last stretch of competition made him more usual. Also because of that lack of “fear” that Raventós spoke of in a press conference and because of his ability to make dunks and blocks that amaze his teammates. Many, like Novak and Sharma (signed mid-season), were blown away the first time they saw this young diamond move around the court and defend the board from him. His story has only just begun.