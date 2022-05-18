The championship match and the Conference League final are accentuating an out-of-control phenomenon: the nominal entrance is easily circumvented

Open Ebay and write Sassuolo-Milan. The first result is a ticket for the south grandstand of the Mapei Stadium for 905 euros. The offer was put online a couple of hours after the free sale and expires on May 21, the day before the championship match.

The beauty is that it is not the only offer, on the contrary, there are plenty of them: three tickets for three thousand euros, then a thousand for one for the east grandstand, another for 915 in the central grandstand complete with a description, “perfect view “, still others between 1200 and 700 euros. The highest one reaches 2500 euros, also in the stands (“very close to the field”, it says). And still 1500, 1300, 800, 900 euros. Many of these were bought after Milan-Atalanta (2-0). The Rossoneri only need one point to win the Scudetto and whoever bought the ticket knows it. Translated: it is touting. See also Abuse and online toxicity: Xbox boss would like a crossplatform ban system

Names – The phenomenon is strange. Years ago, before the internet, Ebay and technology, it was done in front of the stadium. Those who have attended sports facilities, but also concerts or events of this type, will have come across dozens of boys / men who approached in silence, pulled out a ticket and tried to understand if you already had it in your hands or not : “Do you want a ticket? Do you have it? Do you want to buy it?”. It has happened to many and most of the fans will have also agreed to buy a ticket from the famous touts. Obviously at prices doubled compared to those of the market or purchase. As seen online now. The phenomenon exists in any sold out event. It can be countered, but not completely defeated or eradicated. There is nothing corporations can do about it. Moment, and the name of the tickets? Since 2019, just to counteract secondary ticketing and touting, nominal tickets have been introduced in concerts: in football it started much earlier, that is, by the “Pisanu law” of 2005. Each entrance ticket must bear the name by law of the actual participant in the event, as reported on the identity document. However, there are ways to change the name of those attending the event. See also Miguel Herrera's dart to Santiago Solari after his expulsion against Puebla

Conference – Roma-Feyenoord follows the same line as Sassuolo-Milan. The Kombëtare Arena in Tirana, home to the Conference final, has a capacity of 21,900 seats. The two teams were made available four thousand. The other eight thousand for fans from all over the world. Eight thousand Romanists and Dutch will be in Albania, the others will have to settle for pubs, restaurants, clubs and “pizzas” with friends. On Ebay, however, the hunt for ticket sales has already started: some tickets even reach 5500 euros, one of these with a return flight included from Rome to Tirana and a seat in the grandstand. The others range between 600 and 2500, exorbitant prices considering the basic costs: 25 euros for the four category, 45 for the three, 85 for the two and 125 for the first. All quintupled by touts. Even more.

