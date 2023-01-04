Less than a month before a new edition of Colombian soccer begins, the teams continue to adjust their ranks to seek the title and meet the objectives of the season. This is how the professional football transfer market is today.

Latest news

In the absence of the signature, Eber Moreno would come on loan to the champion from América de Cali, but the ‘Matecaña’ will have the possibility of a purchase option. It is said that the 20-year-old winger has already passed medical examinations and is only awaiting confirmation from the club. Larry Angle, to Pereira Pereira presented on his social networks the arrival of midfielder Larry Angulo, who signed for one year and his last team was Independiente Medellín. Kestler, the Argentine who would arrive in Envigado The signing of the Argentine Ivor Kestler by Envigado would be the first major contract for the 2023 season, because the Tigre player has maintained good regularity, although his last team was Colegiales of the Primera B Metropolitana, where he managed to play 32 games and score in 13 chances. #Tiger🐯🚨 Ivo Kestler is going on loan to Envigado 🇨🇴 from Colombia. Today he extends his contract with Tigre until December 2024 and tomorrow he travels to Colombia to sign for a year with a purchase option✍🏼. pic.twitter.com/7BpikidUBd – Luciano Garcia (@garcialuciano27) January 4, 2023 It seems that Arregui wants to go The Argentine midfielder Adrián Arregui, who signed with DIM in 2019 and in the midst of a pandemic, alleging personal problems, managed to be transferred to soccer in his country, apparently he does not want to continue in the FPC and would seek to leave for Temperley, a second category team in Argentina. Mosquera renews with America América de Cali continues to make movements in the Colombian Professional Soccer transfer market, in which in the last few hours, it confirmed the last renewal of a player from the men’s professional squad for the 2023 season. The latter was that of the attacker Daniel Fernando Mosquera Bonilla, who was essential for the scarlet cast in the final part of the 2022 completion tournament. See also This is how the League goes: there are already three classified for the semifinals

This is how teams move

millionaires

Registrations: Leonardo Castro (forward, from Pereira), Fernando Uribe (forward, returns from Junior), Daniel Giraldo (midfielder, returns from Junior).

Low: Richard Celis (free), Diego Herazo (Tolima), José Abad Cuenú (Tolima).

Santa Fe

Registrations: Harold Rivera (DT). Cristian Marrugo (creation midfielder, from Medellín), Fabián Sambueza (creation midfielder, from Junior), Alexis Castillo Manyoma (creation midfielder, from Cortuluá), Julián Camilo Millán (centre back, from Cortuluá), Fabio Delgado (left-back , from Cortuluá), Iván Rojas (brand midfielder, from Envigado).



Low: Alfredo Arias (DT), Edwin Herrera (Junior), Jonathan Herrera (Huila), Geisson Perea (could reach Pereira), Alejandro Gutiérrez, Ober Almanza, Matías Mier, José Silva, Carlos David Lizarazo.

National Athletic

Registrations: Francisco Da Costa (Brazilian forward, from Bolívar of Bolivia), Cristian Zapata (centre back, from San Lorenzo from Argentina), Sergio Mosquera (centre back, from Tolima), Juan Felipe Aguirre (centre back, from Montevideo Wanderers from Uruguay).

Low: Yeison Guzmán (Tolima), Daniel Mantilla (Cali), Andrés Andrade, Alexander Mejía, Emanuel Olivera.

Junior from Barranquilla

Registrations: Edwin Herrera (left back, from Santa Fe), Léider Berrío (winger, from Pereira), Brayan León (forward, from Pereira), Iván Scarpeta (centre back, from Jaguares), Vladimir Hernández (midfielder, from Medellín), Amaury Torralvo (left side, from La Equidad), Carlos Sierra (branded midfielder, from América).

Low: Daniel Giraldo (Millionaires), Fernando Uribe (Millionaires), Carmelo Valencia (retired from soccer), Fabián Sambueza (Santa Fe), Edwuin Cetré (Medellín), Jorge Arias, Yesus Cabrera, Jhon Pajoy.

Deportivo Cali



Registrations: Daniel Mantilla (midfielder, from Nacional), Kevin Riascos (centre back, from Pasto), Kevin Viveros (forward, from Carabobo of Venezuela), Gustavo Adrián Ramírez (Paraguayan forward, from Rosario Central from Argentina), Kevin Dawson (Uruguayan goalkeeper, from Peñarol), Jhon Vásquez (winger, returns from Ceará in Brazil). Andrés Arroyo and Rafael Bustamante return from their assignment at Jaguares.

Low: Guillermo Burdisso (Catholic University, Chile), Teófilo Gutiérrez, Cristian Mafla, Carlos Robles, Ángelo Rodríguez, Agustín Vuletich

cali america

Registrations: Andrés Sarmiento (forward, of FC Vizela of Portugal), Franco Leys (Argentine central midfielder, of Patronato), Cristian Barrios (forward, of Patriotas), Carlos Darwin Quintero (forward, of Houston Dynamo of the USA), Facundo Ezequiel Suárez (Argentine striker, from Bolivia’s Oriente Petrolero).

Low: Carlos Sierra (Junior), David Lemos (returned to Once Caldas), Nicolás Giraldo (Tolima), Joel Graterol, Marlon Torres, Elvis Mosquera, Daniel Hernández, Juan David Pérez, Alejandro Quintana.

Oil Alliance

Registrations: Pedro Franco (centre back, from Fortaleza), Brayan Blandón (right back, from Fortaleza), Juan Pablo Patiño (left back, from Bogotá FC), Juan Diego Ceballos (midfielder, from Leones).

Low: Brayan Gil (Tolima), Estéfano Arango (Tolima), Kevin Londoño (La Equidad), Eduardo Zapata, Juan Sebastián Mancilla, Carlos Pérez, Brayan Fernández, Daniel Moreno, Juan Camilo Arturo, Santiago Ruiz, Julián Guevara, Richard Rentería.

jaguars

Registrations: Carlos ‘Piscis’ Restrepo (DT), Manuel Arias (goalkeeper, from Cortuluá).

Low: Alexis Márquez (DT), Iván Scarpeta (Junior), Rafael Bustamante (Cali), Andrés Arroyo (Cali), Jhon Altamiranda (La Equidad), Pablo Mina, Harold Gómez, Juan Mancilla, Johao Rodríguez, Duván Viáfara, Henry Castillo, Juan Giraldo , Jarlin Quintero.

Atletico Bucaramanga

Registrations: Raúl Agustín Armando (DT), Diego Chávez (Argentine midfielder, from Unión Magdalena), Nicolás Marotta (Argentine central defender, from Deportivo Binacional de Perú), Gonzalo Lencina (Argentine striker, from Atlético de Rafaela), Jork Becerra (midfielder, of Zamora of Venezuela).

Low: Dayro Moreno (Once Caldas), Sherman Cárdenas (Once Caldas), Cristian Blanco, Brayan Palacios, Bruno Teliz, Michel Acosta, Sergio Avellaneda, Diomar Díaz, José Adolfo Valencia, Juan Camilo Chaverra.

Once Caldas

Registrations: Dayro Moreno (forward, from Bucaramanga), Andrés Felipe Correa (center back, from Pereira), Santiago Jiménez (right-back, from Envigado), Sherman Cárdenas (creative midfielder, from Bucaramanga).



Low: Alejandro Barbaro, Brayan Córdoba, Diego Valdés, Mauricio Gómez, Leyvin Balanta, Edwar López, Camilo Mancilla, Jesús Murillo and Ayron del Valle.

Sports Tolima

Registrations: Brayan Gil (forward, from Alianza Petrolera), José Abad Cuenú (centre back, from Millonarios), Yeison Guzmán (creation midfielder, from Nacional), Diego Herazo (forward, from Millonarios), Estéfano Arango (creation midfielder, from Alianza Petrolera), Nicolás Giraldo (left-back, from América), Juan Guillermo Arboleda (right-back, returns from Medellín), Facundo Boné (Argentine winger, from Deportivo Pasto), Julián Angulo (forward, from Real Santander), Juan Manuel Valencia ( striker, from Cortuluá).



Low: Jonathan Marulanda (Medellín), Andrés Ibargüen, Yohandry Orozco and Rodrigo Ureña.

Equity

Registrations: José David Lloreda (forward, from Unión Magdalena), Kevin Londoño (midfielder, from Alianza Petrolera), Didier Bueno (midfielder, from Medellín), Yesid Díaz (defender, from Medellín), Jhon Altamiranda (defender, from Jaguares).

Low: Amaury Torralvo (Junior), Stalin Motta, Duvier Riascos, Nicolás Palacios, Sergio Román, Faber Gil, José Estupiñán, Néider Barona, Carlos Peralta.

Sports Pereira

Registrations: Larry Angulo (midfielder, DIM)

Low: Leonardo Castro (Millionaires), Léider Berrío (Junior), Brayan León (Junior), Andrés Felipe Correa (Once Caldas), Jhon Palacios (Medellín), Duban Palacio, Jader Maza, Harlen Castillo, Luis López, Daniel Linarez, Yeiler Goez, Harlin Suárez, Kevin Lugo, José Sinisterra, Jhon Palacios.

Independent Medellin

Registrations: Emmerson Batalla (winger, from Talleres de Córdoba), Edwuin Cetré (forward, from Junior), Daniel Londoño (left-back, from Envigado), Jaime Alvarado (central midfielder, from Fortaleza), Jorge Cabezas Hurtado (forward, from Real Cartagena) , Jhon Palacios (central defender, from Pereira), Jhonatan Marulanda (right back, from Tolima).

Low: Vladimir Hernández (Junior), Juan Guillermo Arboleda (Tolima), Christian Marrugo (Santa Fe), Jorge Segura.

Union Magdalena

Registrations: none confirmed.

Low: José David Lloreda (La Equidad), Diego Chávez (Bucaramanga), Stiwar Mena, Jairo Palomino, José Edilberto Gómez, Jonathan Segura, Agostino Spina, Facundo Stable.

sports grass

Registrations: none confirmed

Low: Facundo Bone (Tolima)

Envigado

Registrations: Felipe Jaramillo (central midfielder, free)

Low: Daniel Londoño (Medellín), Santiago Jiménez (Once Caldas), Iván Rojas (Santa Fe), Diego Rodríguez, Juan Daniel Tegüé, Jesús Hernández, Francisco Báez, Yadir Meneses, Santiago Londoño, George Saunders, Luis Esteban García and Andrés Jiménez Aranzazu.

Golden Eagles

Registrations: Lucas Gonzalez (DT).

Low: Leonel Alvarez (DT).

Atletico Huila

Registrations: Jhonatan Herrera (back, from Santa Fe), Jonathan Lopera (centre back, from Unión Magdalena), George Saunders (English central midfielder, from Envigado).

Low: none confirmed.

More sports news

SPORTS

*With information from Futbolred