The British Film and Television Academy (Bafta) suspended the actor, producer and filmmaker on Friday, April 30 Noel clarke due to the 20 accusations of harassment and sexual assault for which he has been reported.

Given the complaints made against the Star Trek actor and Doctor who, the English academy, which awards the awards every year Bafta, made “the decision to suspend immediately and until further notice” his membership and the award for his contribution to British cinema that was awarded at the last ceremony, the statement read.

The television group Sky ended any collaboration with the actor denounced for sexist violence. Photo: Variety

The Guardian newspaper detailed that 20 women who had dealings with Clarke have accused him of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, sexually inappropriate comments on set, and sharing explicit sexual videos without consent between 2004 and 2019. The 45-year-old actor and filmmaker has denied the allegations. “If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt bad or disrespectful, I sincerely apologize,” he said.

Bafta stated that, after announcing the award for Clarke, received anonymous emails and other complaints “through intermediaries” about the chauvinistic behavior of the British, but at that time “no evidence was provided.

For its part, the television group Sky put an end with “immediate effect” to any collaboration for a future production with him. Noel clarke began his television career 20 years ago and starred in the 2013 film Star Trek for the screen. He also played Mickey Smith in the first two seasons of the Doctor Who series, between 2005 and 2006.