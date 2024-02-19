pictures

Standing ovation for the actor Michael J. Fox, protagonist of the “Back to the Future” series, who made a surprise appearance during the Bafta ceremony to award the best film in the competition. The 62-year-old actor, who has suffered from Parkinson's disease since 1990, took to the stage in a wheelchair but insisted on standing to present the award that went to “Oppenheimer”. Presenting the award, Michael J. Fox said: “Five films were nominated in this category tonight and all five have something in common. They are the best of what we do. No matter who you are or where you come from, these films can bring us together. There's a reason why they say movies are magical because they can change your day. A movie can change your perspective and sometimes even your life.”



