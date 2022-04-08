The BAFTA Games Awards were awarded on Thursday evening, the British video game Oscars that this year saw as the protagonist
Returnal
, the Housemarque title for PS5 that took home four statuettes including that of the game of the year. The procedural shooter also won for audio, soundtrack, and performance of Jane Perry as Selene. Other most awarded games include the thrilling indie Unpacking and the multiplayer masterpiece It Takes Two. Right away the complete list of winners.
Returnal: Game of the Year, Best Sound and Best Score
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: best technical realization
Forza Horizon 5: best english game
The Artful Escape: best artistic direction
TOEM: Best Debut Title
No Man’s Sky: best title in evolution
It Takes Two: best multiplayer and best original IP
Unpacking: best narrative and game sector of the year EE
Chicory A Colorful Tale: best family game
Before Your Eyes: Best Title Beyond Entertainment
Inscryption: best game design
- Jane Jerry (Selene Vassos in Returnal): best protagonist performer
- Kimberly Brooks (Hollis Forsythe in Psychonauts 2): best interpreter of a secondary role
