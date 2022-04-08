The BAFTA Games Awards were awarded on Thursday evening, the British video game Oscars that this year saw as the protagonist



Returnal

, the Housemarque title for PS5 that took home four statuettes including that of the game of the year. The procedural shooter also won for audio, soundtrack, and performance of Jane Perry as Selene. Other most awarded games include the thrilling indie Unpacking and the multiplayer masterpiece It Takes Two. Right away the complete list of winners.

Returnal : Game of the Year, Best Sound and Best Score

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart : best technical realization

Forza Horizon 5 : best english game

The Artful Escape : best artistic direction

TOEM : Best Debut Title

No Man’s Sky : best title in evolution

It Takes Two : best multiplayer and best original IP

Unpacking : best narrative and game sector of the year EE

Chicory A Colorful Tale : best family game

Before Your Eyes : Best Title Beyond Entertainment

Inscryption : best game design

Jane Jerry (Selene Vassos in Returnal ): best protagonist performer

): best protagonist performer Kimberly Brooks (Hollis Forsythe in Psychonauts 2): best interpreter of a secondary role