The have been announced nominations officials for the BAFTA Games Awards 2024: a list of finalists skimmed compared to the long list published last December, which will accompany us until the awards ceremony on April 11th.
ANIMATION
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hi-Fi RUSH
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
- Alan Wake 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
BEST GAME
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
BRITISH GAME
- Beasts cassettes
- Dead Island 2
- Disney Illusion Island
- Football Manager 2024
- Viewfinder
- Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin
DEBUT GAME
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Stray Gods
- Venba
- Viewfinder
EVOLVING GAME
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 5
- Genshin Impact
- No Man's Sky
FAMILY
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Disney Illusion Island
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
- Chants of Shinar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Land Nil
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
GAME DESIGN
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Viewfinder
MULTIPLAYER
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Diablo 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Party Animals
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
MUSIC
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
NARRATIVES
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Dredge
- Final Fantasy XVI
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
- Chants of Shinar
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Jusant
- Viewfinder
PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE
- Amelia Tyler – Narrator in Baldur's Gate 3
- Cameron Monaghan – Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Neil Newbon – Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3
- Samantha Beart – Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Andrew Winscott – Raphael in Baldur's Gate 3
- Debra Wilson – Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Ralph Ineson – Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI
- Sam Lake – Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2
- Tony Todd – Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Tracy Wiles – Jaheira in Baldur's Gate 3
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- Alan Wake 2
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
EE PLAYERS' CHOICE
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Fortnite
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Lethal Company
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Baldur's Gate 3 dominates
As you can see, Baldur's Gate 3 dominates the list with ten nominationshowever closely followed by Marvel's Spider-Man 2 which received nine nominations and by Alan Wake 2, which in this case stops at eight.
Then follows The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with six nominations, Dave the Diver and Hi-Fi RUSH with five nominations, then the various Cocoon, Dredge, Final Fantasy XVI, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Viewfinder with four nominations each.
#BAFTA #Games #Awards #nominations #let39s #finalists
Leave a Reply