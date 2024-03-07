Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown does not have an Italian dubbing

The have been announced nominations officials for the BAFTA Games Awards 2024 : a list of finalists skimmed compared to the long list published last December, which will accompany us until the awards ceremony on April 11th.

Baldur's Gate 3 dominates

Baldur's Gate 3

As you can see, Baldur's Gate 3 dominates the list with ten nominationshowever closely followed by Marvel's Spider-Man 2 which received nine nominations and by Alan Wake 2, which in this case stops at eight.

Then follows The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with six nominations, Dave the Diver and Hi-Fi RUSH with five nominations, then the various Cocoon, Dredge, Final Fantasy XVI, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Viewfinder with four nominations each.