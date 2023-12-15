What are the most nominated games?

Alan Wake 2 is the great protagonist of the current nominations for the BAFTA Games Awards 2024

As mentioned, the current “long list” will be skimmed close to the 2024 BAFTA Games Awards ceremony, to be precise the list will take a definitive form by 7 March 2024while the prizes will be awarded during an event to be held on April 11, 2024.

For the moment Alan Wake 2 is one of the great protagonists, with eleven nominations: exactly the same as Baldur's Gate 3. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 currently has nine nominations, as do Final Fantasy 16 and Hogwarts Legacy. Slightly lower The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with eight nominations.