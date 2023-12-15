What are the most nominated games?
As mentioned, the current “long list” will be skimmed close to the 2024 BAFTA Games Awards ceremony, to be precise the list will take a definitive form by 7 March 2024while the prizes will be awarded during an event to be held on April 11, 2024.
For the moment Alan Wake 2 is one of the great protagonists, with eleven nominations: exactly the same as Baldur's Gate 3. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 currently has nine nominations, as do Final Fantasy 16 and Hogwarts Legacy. Slightly lower The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with eight nominations.
#BAFTA #Games #Awards #full #list #nominations
Leave a Reply