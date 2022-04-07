The winners have been announced BAFTA Games Awards 2022. It’s the TPS Returnal (here our review) the best game of the year according to the British award. The game roguelike sci-fi won four of the nine awards it was nominated for: plus best title actionwon Best Performance to Jane Perry in the title role of Selene, Best Sound and Best Score

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two And Unpacking each received two awards. A dry mouth, on the other hand, titles that had made headlines this year such as Deathloop And Resident Evil: Village.

Following all the winners of the BAFTA Games Awards 2022: