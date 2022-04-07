The winners have been announced BAFTA Games Awards 2022. It’s the TPS Returnal (here our review) the best game of the year according to the British award. The game roguelike sci-fi won four of the nine awards it was nominated for: plus best title actionwon Best Performance to Jane Perry in the title role of Selene, Best Sound and Best Score
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two And Unpacking each received two awards. A dry mouth, on the other hand, titles that had made headlines this year such as Deathloop And Resident Evil: Village.
Following all the winners of the BAFTA Games Awards 2022:
- Best Game – Returnal
- Animation – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Artistic Achievement – The Artful Escape
- Audio Achievement – Returnal
- British Game – Forza Horizon 5
- Debut Game – Toem
- Evolving Game – No Man’s Sky
- Family – Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Game Beyond Entertainment – Before Your Eyes
- Game Design – Inscryption
- Multiplayer – It Takes Two
- Music – Returnal
- Narrative – Unpacking
- Original Property – It Takes Two
- Performer in a Leading Role – Jane Perry (ReturnaL)
- Performer in a Supporting Role – Kimberly Brooks (Psychonauts 2)
- Technical Achievement – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- EE Game of the Year – Unpacking
