For almost twenty years now, the world of video games has gathered once a year in the ceremony of the BAFTA Game Awards where the titles released the previous year are awarded according to the category of reference. Today were held the BAFTA Game Awards 2023 and these are the games that came out winners in the different categories.

God of War Ragnarok is the most awarded game of all, the exclusive sony developed by Santa Monica Studio takes home the title of Game of the Yearthe Best Animationsi Best Sound Effects and the Best Soundtrack, Christopher Judge And Laya Deleon Hayes they also win the game the prize for Best Actor and the Best Supporting Actress.

By number of awards after God of War we find Vampire Survivors, Elden Ring And tunic; the three games come out winners from two categories. The roguelike developed by Luca Galante wins the prize as Best Game And Best Game Designthe last IP of FromSoftware wins the title of Best Multiplayer Game And Best Original Product and finally Tunic takes home the prize for the Best Artistic Component and the Best Debut Game.

Moving forward we have Rollerdrome who wins the award as Best British Game, Final Fantasy XIII Online wins as Best Game in Evolution, Kirby and the Lost Land and the Best Family Game, Endling – Extinction is Forever receives the award as Best Experience behind the Game, Immortality wins the prize for Best Storytelling and finally Horizon Forbidden West wins the prize for Best Technical Department.