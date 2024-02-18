Ka historic moment at the British Academy Film Awards for Sandra Hülser: She was the first German actress to be nominated at the Baftas, but came away empty-handed on Sunday. She was nominated for both best actress (“Anatomy of a Case”) and best supporting actress (“The Zone Of Interest”).

The big winner of the evening was “Oppenheimer”. The biographical historical film about the physicist and atomic bomb pioneer J. Robert Oppenheimer, which was nominated 13 times, received seven Bafta awards, including the most important one, namely that for best film. Amid ovations, Michael J. Fox presented the award in the form of a golden mask to producer Emma Thomas and director Christopher Nolan.

Emma Stone won the Bafta for Best Female Lead in Poor Things. Irish actor Cillian Murphy won best actor for his role in “Oppenheimer.” With a smile, he thanked his “Oppen homies” and director Nolan for the “colossally intricate and complex character” of Robert Oppenheimer.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”) was honored as best supporting actress. Robert Downey Jr. won a Bafta for best supporting actor for his role as politician Lewis Strauss in “Oppenheimer,” and the award for best director also went to “Oppenheimer.”







For director Christopher Nolan (“The Dark Knight”, “Inception”, “Dunkirk”) it was the first Bafta of his life. “Oppenheimer” also won in the categories for best editing, best cinematography and best music.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 2001 hit “Murder On The Dancefloor” has enjoyed a revival in recent weeks thanks to its use in the much-discussed nude scene in the thriller “Saltburn” – the Brit performed the song live during the awards ceremony. Saltburn star Barry Keoghan applauded enthusiastically.

Historical drama in German and English

For the first time in the history of the Baftas, a British film, The Zone of Interest, won the award for best non-English language film. German and Polish are spoken in the historical drama. It revolves around the family of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höß. The Höß couple is played by the Germans Christian Friedel and Sandra Hülser. Producer James Wilson said the team was “overwhelmed that the film won a total of three awards.

The Ukrainian film “20 Days in Mariupol” by Mstyslav Chernov was named best documentary. The documentary features an AP team of Ukrainian journalists as the last international team of reporters to attempt to document the atrocities of the Russian invasion, capturing what would later become the war's most defining images: dying children, mass graves and the bombing of a maternity hospital.

There was not a single award for the gay and melancholic fantasy romance “All of Us Strangers” with six nominations as well as the audience hits “Barbie” and “Saltburn” – despite five nominations each.







The Baftas were presented at the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Center in London, with David Tennant (“Doctor Who”) hosting the awards show broadcast by the BBC.