The 2024 BAFTA Awards were held at the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Center in London. At the recent ceremony, the awards of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts corresponding to the previous year. 'Oppenheimer', directed by Christopher Nolan and centered on the figure of the father of the atomic bomb, was presented as the main favorite with a total of 13 nominations. In accordance with expectations, it has reaffirmed its position as the most outstanding bet of the awards season, which will end with the presentation of the Oscar awards.

This edition of the 2024 BAFTA Awards was directed by David Tennant, 'Doctor Who' actor, who was in charge of animating the awards ceremony. In this note, we detail the complete list of the winners of the Bafta awards.

YOU CAN SEE: BAFTA 2024 LIVE: what time does it start, where to watch and list of nominees LIVE?

List of winners of the BAFTA Awards 2024

Best Original Screenplay: 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Best Special Visual Effects: 'Poor Creatures'

Best animated film: 'The Boy and the Heron'

Best Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Earth Mama

Best Foreign Language Film: 'The Zone of Interest'

Best casting: 'The Holdovers'.

YOU CAN SEE: BAFTA Awards 2024: know the complete list of nominees, is Oppenheimer in?

Best Editing: 'Oppenheimer'

Best Cinematography: 'Oppenheimer'

Best Adapted Screenplay: 'American Fiction'

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. for 'Oppenheimer'

Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph for 'The Holdovers'

Best Documentary: '20 Days In Mariupol'.

YOU CAN SEE: Golden Globes 2024: complete list of winners and best moments of the awards

Best Original Score: 'Oppenheimer'

Best Sound: 'The Zone of Interest'

Best Production Design: 'Poor Creatures'

Best British Contribution to Cinema: June Givanni

Best short film: 'Medusa and lobster'

Best British Animated Short Film: 'Crab Day'.

YOU CAN SEE: Critics Choice Awards 2024: complete list of WINNERS and best moments of the award show

Best British Film: 'The Zone of Interest'

Best Costume Design: 'Poor Creatures'

Best makeup and hair: 'Poor creatures'

Best Director: Christopher Nola for 'Oppenheimer'

BAFTA Fellowship Award: Samantha Morton

EE Rising Star: Mia McKenna-Bruce, from 'How To Have Sex'

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer'

Best Actress: Emma Stone for 'Poor Creatures'

Best film: 'Oppenheimer'.

YOU CAN SEE: List of winners of the Critics Choice Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' shone

Who performed at the 2024 BAFTA Awards?

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor was one of the stars who sang at the 77th BAFTA Awards. Ellis-Bextor sang her hit 'Murder on the Dance Floor', this song was one of the soundtrack of 'Saltburn', a nominated film. The singer, during her walk on the red carpet, said she felt happy and proud to be able to sing on stage.

YOU CAN SEE: Golden Globes 2024: Steven Yeun, first actor of Asian descent to win best actor award

Who David Tennant?

David John McDonald better known as David Tennant, is a prominent Scottish actor whose career spans film, television and theatre. Among his most notable contributions is a praised stage performance in 'Hamlet', as well as iconic roles such as the tenth and fourteenth incarnations of the Doctor in 'Doctor Who', Barty Crouch Jr. in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire', the Inspector Alec Hardy in 'Broadchurch', and the voice of the Lord Commander in 'Final Space'.

'The Zone of Interest' won the BAFTA 2024. Photo: BAFTA/YouTube capture

#BAFTA #complete #list #WINNERS #39Oppenheimer39 #beats #39Poor #Creatures39 #wins #awards

The 2024 BAFTA Awards were held at the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Center in London. At the recent ceremony, the awards of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts corresponding to the previous year. 'Oppenheimer', directed by Christopher Nolan and centered on the figure of the father of the atomic bomb, was presented as the main favorite with a total of 13 nominations. In accordance with expectations, it has reaffirmed its position as the most outstanding bet of the awards season, which will end with the presentation of the Oscar awards.

This edition of the 2024 BAFTA Awards was directed by David Tennant, 'Doctor Who' actor, who was in charge of animating the awards ceremony. In this note, we detail the complete list of the winners of the Bafta awards.

YOU CAN SEE: BAFTA 2024 LIVE: what time does it start, where to watch and list of nominees LIVE?

List of winners of the BAFTA Awards 2024

Best Original Screenplay: 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Best Special Visual Effects: 'Poor Creatures'

Best animated film: 'The Boy and the Heron'

Best Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Earth Mama

Best Foreign Language Film: 'The Zone of Interest'

Best casting: 'The Holdovers'.

YOU CAN SEE: BAFTA Awards 2024: know the complete list of nominees, is Oppenheimer in?

Best Editing: 'Oppenheimer'

Best Cinematography: 'Oppenheimer'

Best Adapted Screenplay: 'American Fiction'

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. for 'Oppenheimer'

Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph for 'The Holdovers'

Best Documentary: '20 Days In Mariupol'.

YOU CAN SEE: Golden Globes 2024: complete list of winners and best moments of the awards

Best Original Score: 'Oppenheimer'

Best Sound: 'The Zone of Interest'

Best Production Design: 'Poor Creatures'

Best British Contribution to Cinema: June Givanni

Best short film: 'Medusa and lobster'

Best British Animated Short Film: 'Crab Day'.

YOU CAN SEE: Critics Choice Awards 2024: complete list of WINNERS and best moments of the award show

Best British Film: 'The Zone of Interest'

Best Costume Design: 'Poor Creatures'

Best makeup and hair: 'Poor creatures'

Best Director: Christopher Nola for 'Oppenheimer'

BAFTA Fellowship Award: Samantha Morton

EE Rising Star: Mia McKenna-Bruce, from 'How To Have Sex'

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer'

Best Actress: Emma Stone for 'Poor Creatures'

Best film: 'Oppenheimer'.

YOU CAN SEE: List of winners of the Critics Choice Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' shone

Who performed at the 2024 BAFTA Awards?

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor was one of the stars who sang at the 77th BAFTA Awards. Ellis-Bextor sang her hit 'Murder on the Dance Floor', this song was one of the soundtrack of 'Saltburn', a nominated film. The singer, during her walk on the red carpet, said she felt happy and proud to be able to sing on stage.

YOU CAN SEE: Golden Globes 2024: Steven Yeun, first actor of Asian descent to win best actor award

Who David Tennant?

David John McDonald better known as David Tennant, is a prominent Scottish actor whose career spans film, television and theatre. Among his most notable contributions is a praised stage performance in 'Hamlet', as well as iconic roles such as the tenth and fourteenth incarnations of the Doctor in 'Doctor Who', Barty Crouch Jr. in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire', the Inspector Alec Hardy in 'Broadchurch', and the voice of the Lord Commander in 'Final Space'.

'The Zone of Interest' won the BAFTA 2024. Photo: BAFTA/YouTube capture

#BAFTA #complete #list #WINNERS #39Oppenheimer39 #beats #39Poor #Creatures39 #wins #awards

The 2024 BAFTA Awards were held at the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Center in London. At the recent ceremony, the awards of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts corresponding to the previous year. 'Oppenheimer', directed by Christopher Nolan and centered on the figure of the father of the atomic bomb, was presented as the main favorite with a total of 13 nominations. In accordance with expectations, it has reaffirmed its position as the most outstanding bet of the awards season, which will end with the presentation of the Oscar awards.

This edition of the 2024 BAFTA Awards was directed by David Tennant, 'Doctor Who' actor, who was in charge of animating the awards ceremony. In this note, we detail the complete list of the winners of the Bafta awards.

YOU CAN SEE: BAFTA 2024 LIVE: what time does it start, where to watch and list of nominees LIVE?

List of winners of the BAFTA Awards 2024

Best Original Screenplay: 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Best Special Visual Effects: 'Poor Creatures'

Best animated film: 'The Boy and the Heron'

Best Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Earth Mama

Best Foreign Language Film: 'The Zone of Interest'

Best casting: 'The Holdovers'.

YOU CAN SEE: BAFTA Awards 2024: know the complete list of nominees, is Oppenheimer in?

Best Editing: 'Oppenheimer'

Best Cinematography: 'Oppenheimer'

Best Adapted Screenplay: 'American Fiction'

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. for 'Oppenheimer'

Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph for 'The Holdovers'

Best Documentary: '20 Days In Mariupol'.

YOU CAN SEE: Golden Globes 2024: complete list of winners and best moments of the awards

Best Original Score: 'Oppenheimer'

Best Sound: 'The Zone of Interest'

Best Production Design: 'Poor Creatures'

Best British Contribution to Cinema: June Givanni

Best short film: 'Medusa and lobster'

Best British Animated Short Film: 'Crab Day'.

YOU CAN SEE: Critics Choice Awards 2024: complete list of WINNERS and best moments of the award show

Best British Film: 'The Zone of Interest'

Best Costume Design: 'Poor Creatures'

Best makeup and hair: 'Poor creatures'

Best Director: Christopher Nola for 'Oppenheimer'

BAFTA Fellowship Award: Samantha Morton

EE Rising Star: Mia McKenna-Bruce, from 'How To Have Sex'

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer'

Best Actress: Emma Stone for 'Poor Creatures'

Best film: 'Oppenheimer'.

YOU CAN SEE: List of winners of the Critics Choice Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' shone

Who performed at the 2024 BAFTA Awards?

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor was one of the stars who sang at the 77th BAFTA Awards. Ellis-Bextor sang her hit 'Murder on the Dance Floor', this song was one of the soundtrack of 'Saltburn', a nominated film. The singer, during her walk on the red carpet, said she felt happy and proud to be able to sing on stage.

YOU CAN SEE: Golden Globes 2024: Steven Yeun, first actor of Asian descent to win best actor award

Who David Tennant?

David John McDonald better known as David Tennant, is a prominent Scottish actor whose career spans film, television and theatre. Among his most notable contributions is a praised stage performance in 'Hamlet', as well as iconic roles such as the tenth and fourteenth incarnations of the Doctor in 'Doctor Who', Barty Crouch Jr. in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire', the Inspector Alec Hardy in 'Broadchurch', and the voice of the Lord Commander in 'Final Space'.

'The Zone of Interest' won the BAFTA 2024. Photo: BAFTA/YouTube capture

#BAFTA #complete #list #WINNERS #39Oppenheimer39 #beats #39Poor #Creatures39 #wins #awards

The 2024 BAFTA Awards were held at the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Center in London. At the recent ceremony, the awards of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts corresponding to the previous year. 'Oppenheimer', directed by Christopher Nolan and centered on the figure of the father of the atomic bomb, was presented as the main favorite with a total of 13 nominations. In accordance with expectations, it has reaffirmed its position as the most outstanding bet of the awards season, which will end with the presentation of the Oscar awards.

This edition of the 2024 BAFTA Awards was directed by David Tennant, 'Doctor Who' actor, who was in charge of animating the awards ceremony. In this note, we detail the complete list of the winners of the Bafta awards.

YOU CAN SEE: BAFTA 2024 LIVE: what time does it start, where to watch and list of nominees LIVE?

List of winners of the BAFTA Awards 2024

Best Original Screenplay: 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Best Special Visual Effects: 'Poor Creatures'

Best animated film: 'The Boy and the Heron'

Best Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Earth Mama

Best Foreign Language Film: 'The Zone of Interest'

Best casting: 'The Holdovers'.

YOU CAN SEE: BAFTA Awards 2024: know the complete list of nominees, is Oppenheimer in?

Best Editing: 'Oppenheimer'

Best Cinematography: 'Oppenheimer'

Best Adapted Screenplay: 'American Fiction'

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. for 'Oppenheimer'

Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph for 'The Holdovers'

Best Documentary: '20 Days In Mariupol'.

YOU CAN SEE: Golden Globes 2024: complete list of winners and best moments of the awards

Best Original Score: 'Oppenheimer'

Best Sound: 'The Zone of Interest'

Best Production Design: 'Poor Creatures'

Best British Contribution to Cinema: June Givanni

Best short film: 'Medusa and lobster'

Best British Animated Short Film: 'Crab Day'.

YOU CAN SEE: Critics Choice Awards 2024: complete list of WINNERS and best moments of the award show

Best British Film: 'The Zone of Interest'

Best Costume Design: 'Poor Creatures'

Best makeup and hair: 'Poor creatures'

Best Director: Christopher Nola for 'Oppenheimer'

BAFTA Fellowship Award: Samantha Morton

EE Rising Star: Mia McKenna-Bruce, from 'How To Have Sex'

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer'

Best Actress: Emma Stone for 'Poor Creatures'

Best film: 'Oppenheimer'.

YOU CAN SEE: List of winners of the Critics Choice Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' shone

Who performed at the 2024 BAFTA Awards?

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor was one of the stars who sang at the 77th BAFTA Awards. Ellis-Bextor sang her hit 'Murder on the Dance Floor', this song was one of the soundtrack of 'Saltburn', a nominated film. The singer, during her walk on the red carpet, said she felt happy and proud to be able to sing on stage.

YOU CAN SEE: Golden Globes 2024: Steven Yeun, first actor of Asian descent to win best actor award

Who David Tennant?

David John McDonald better known as David Tennant, is a prominent Scottish actor whose career spans film, television and theatre. Among his most notable contributions is a praised stage performance in 'Hamlet', as well as iconic roles such as the tenth and fourteenth incarnations of the Doctor in 'Doctor Who', Barty Crouch Jr. in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire', the Inspector Alec Hardy in 'Broadchurch', and the voice of the Lord Commander in 'Final Space'.

'The Zone of Interest' won the BAFTA 2024. Photo: BAFTA/YouTube capture

#BAFTA #complete #list #WINNERS #39Oppenheimer39 #beats #39Poor #Creatures39 #wins #awards