They have been revealed all winners of the BAFTA Games Awards 2023 for each category. Vampire Survivors won the game of the year award, while God of War: Ragnarok was awarded on the basis of user votes.
Here are all the nominations and winners (in bold):
Best Game
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Marvel Snap
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
Best Animation
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- It was
- Stray
Best Artistic Achievement
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Immortality
- Pentiment
- tunic
Best Audio
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Stray
- tunic
Best British Game
- Citizen Sleeper
- Olliolli World
- Rollerdrome
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Vampire Survivors
Best Debut Game
- As Dusk Falls
- The Case of the Golden Idol
- Stray
- Trombone Champ
- tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Best Evolving Game
- Apex Legends
- dreams
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Final Fantasy XIII Online
- Forza Horizon 5
- No Man’s Sky
Best Family Game
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Best Game Beyond Entertainment
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
- Not for broadcast
- We’ll Always Have Paris
Best Game Design
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- EA Sports FIFA 23
- Elden Ring
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Best Music
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Cupheads
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Stray
- tunic
Best Narratives
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Citizen Sleeper
- God of War Ragnarok
- Immortality
- Pentiment
- Stray
Best Original Property
- Citizen Sleeper
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- IT WAS
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
Best Performer in a Leading Role
- Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarok
- Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality
- Siobhan Williams as Laura in The Quarry
- Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War Ragnarok
Best Performer in a Supporting Role
- Adam J. Harrington as Sindri in God of War Ragnarok
- Alison Jaye as Alva in Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotta Mohlin as The One in Immortality
- Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War Ragnarok
- Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboda in God of War Ragnarok
- Ryan Hurst as Thor in God of War Ragnarok
Best Technical Achievement
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- The Last of Us Part I
- Stray
Best EE Game of the Year (Chosen by Users)
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Marvel Snap
- Stray
God of War Ragnarok it was the game to have received the most nominations in the entire history of the BAFTAs, 14, winning a total of six awards, including the one voted by the users.
However, it was Vampire Survivors, the action roguelike from Italian developer Poncle, that finally won the Game of the Year award, as well as Best Design. Elden Ring instead won in the categories for best original property and multiplayer title.
