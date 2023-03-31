They have been revealed all winners of the BAFTA Games Awards 2023 for each category. Vampire Survivors won the game of the year award, while God of War: Ragnarok was awarded on the basis of user votes.

Here are all the nominations and winners (in bold):

Best Game

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Marvel Snap

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Best Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

It was

Stray

Best Artistic Achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Immortality

Pentiment

tunic

Best Audio

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Stray

tunic

Best British Game

Citizen Sleeper

Olliolli World

Rollerdrome

Total War: Warhammer III

Vampire Survivors

Best Debut Game

As Dusk Falls

The Case of the Golden Idol

Stray

Trombone Champ

tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best Evolving Game

Apex Legends

dreams

The Elder Scrolls Online

Final Fantasy XIII Online

Forza Horizon 5

No Man’s Sky

Best Family Game

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Game Beyond Entertainment

Citizen Sleeper

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Not for broadcast

We’ll Always Have Paris

Best Game Design

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

EA Sports FIFA 23

Elden Ring

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Best Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Cupheads

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Stray

tunic

Best Narratives

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Citizen Sleeper

God of War Ragnarok

Immortality

Pentiment

Stray

Best Original Property

Citizen Sleeper

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

IT WAS

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Best Performer in a Leading Role

Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarok

Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality

Siobhan Williams as Laura in The Quarry

Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War Ragnarok

Best Performer in a Supporting Role

Adam J. Harrington as Sindri in God of War Ragnarok

Alison Jaye as Alva in Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotta Mohlin as The One in Immortality

Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War Ragnarok

Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboda in God of War Ragnarok

Ryan Hurst as Thor in God of War Ragnarok

Best Technical Achievement

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

The Last of Us Part I

Stray

Best EE Game of the Year (Chosen by Users)

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Marvel Snap

Stray

God of War Ragnarok it was the game to have received the most nominations in the entire history of the BAFTAs, 14, winning a total of six awards, including the one voted by the users.

However, it was Vampire Survivors, the action roguelike from Italian developer Poncle, that finally won the Game of the Year award, as well as Best Design. Elden Ring instead won in the categories for best original property and multiplayer title.