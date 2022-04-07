All the winners of the Bafta 2022 videogames, for each category. We see all the nominees and the winners.
Best Animations
- CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD Development Team – Sledgehammer Games / Activision Blizzard
- IT TAKES TWO Development Team – Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts
- KENA: BRIDGE OF SPIRITS Hunter Schmidt – Ember Lab LLC / Ember Lab LLC
- LIFE IS STRANGE: TRUE COLORS Development Team – Square Enix, Deck Nine Games / Square Enix
- PSYCHONAUTS 2 Development Team – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios
- Winner – RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Award for artistic achievements
- Winner – THE ARTFUL ESCAPE Development Team – Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive
- IT TAKES TWO Development Team – Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts
- PSYCHONAUTS 2 Development Team – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios
- RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE Development Team – Capcom / Capcom
- RETURNAL Development Team – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Award for sound achievements
- THE ARTFUL ESCAPE Development Team – Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive
- CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD Development Team – Sledgehammer Games / Activision Blizzard
- DEATHLOOP Development Team – Arkane Lyon / Bethesda Softworks
- HALO INFINITE Development Team – 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios
- MARVEL’S GUARDIAN’S OF THE GALAXY Development Team – Eidos-Montréal / Square Enix
- Winner – RETURNAL Development Team – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best game
- DEATHLOOP Development Team – Arkane Lyon / Bethesda Softworks
- FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
- INSCRYPTION Development Team – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital
- IT TAKES TWO Development Team – Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts
- RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Winner – RETURNAL Development Team – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best English Game
- ALBA: A WILDLIFE ADVENTURE Development Team – ustwo games / ustwo games, Plug In Digital
- DEATH’S DOOR Development Team – Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital
- FIGHTS IN TIGHT SPACES Development Team – Ground Shatter / Mode7
- Winner – FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
- OVERBOARD! Jon Ingold, Tom Kail, Anastasia Wyatt – inkle / inkle
- SABLE Development Team – Shedworks / Raw Fury
Best Debut Game
- THE ARTFUL ESCAPE Development Team – Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive
- EASTWARD Development Team – Pixpil / Chucklefish
- THE FORGOTTEN CITY Nick Pearce, Alexander Goss, John Eyre – Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers
- GENESIS NOIR Evan Anthony, Jeremy Abel – Feral Cat Den / Fellow Traveler
- MAQUETTE Development Team – Graceful Decay / Annapurna Interactive
- Winner – TOEM Development Team – Something We Made / Something We Made
Best game in evolution
- AMONG US Development Team – Innersloth / Innersloth
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
- APEX LEGENDS Development Team – Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts
- DISCO ELYSIUM – THE FINAL CUT Development Team – ZA / UM / ZA / UM
- FORTNITE Development Team – Epic Games / Epic Games, People Can Fly
- Winner – NO MAN’S SKY Development Team – Hello Games / Hello Games
Best family game
- ALBA: A WILDLIFE ADVENTURE Development Team – ustwo games / ustwo games, Plug In Digital
- Winner – CHICORY: A COLORFUL TALE Development Team – Greg Lobanov, A Shell in the Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine / FINJI
- FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
- MARIO PARTY SUPERSTARS Development Team – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
- RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- UNPACKING Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Jeff van Dyck – Witch Beam / Humble Games
Best game that goes beyond entertainment
- ALBA: A WILDLIFE ADVENTURE Development Team – ustwo games / ustwo games / Plug In Digital
- Winner – BEFORE YOUR EYES Development Team – GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games
- CHICORY: A COLORFUL TALE- Greg Lobanov, A Shell in the Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine / FINJI
- GAME BUILDER GARAGE Development Team – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo
- IT TAKES TWO Development Team -Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts
- PSYCHONAUTS 2 Development Team -Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios
Best Game Design:
- DEATHLOOP Development Team – Arkane Lyon / Bethesda Softworks
- FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
- Winner – INSCRYPTION Development Team – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital
- IT TAKES TWO Development Team – Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts
- RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- RETURNAL Development Team – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best multiplayer
- BACK 4 BLOOD Development Team – Turtle Rock Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
- CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD Development Team – Sledgehammer Games / Activision Blizzard
- FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
- HALO INFINITE Development Team – 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios
- HELL LET LOOSE Development Team – Black Matter / Team17
- Winner – IT TAKES TWO Development Team – Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts
Best music
- DEATHLOOP Tom Salta, Erich Talaba, Ross Tregenza – Arkane Lyon / Bethesda Softworks
- FAR CRY 6 Development Team – Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft
- HALO INFINITE Gareth Coker, Joel Corelitz and Curtis Schweitzer – 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios
- PSYCHONAUTS 2 Peter McConnell – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios
- RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Scott Hanau, Wataru Hokoyama, Mark Mothersbaugh – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Winner – RETURNAL Bobby Krlic, Joe Thwaites, Harry Krueger – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best narrative
- IT TAKES TWO Development Team – Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts
- LIFE IS STRANGE: TRUE COLORS Development Team – Square Enix, Deck Nine Games / Square Enix
- MARVEL’S GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Development Team – Eidos-Montréal / Square Enix
- PSYCHONAUTS 2 Tim Schafer – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios
- RETURNAL Development Team – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Winner – UNPACKING Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Annie VanderMeer – Witch Beam / Humble Games
Best original property
- DEATHLOOP Development Team – Arkane Lyon / Bethesda Softworks
- DEATH’S DOOR Development Team – Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital
- INSCRYPTION Development Team – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital
- Winner – IT TAKES TWO Development Team – Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts
- RETURNAL Development Team – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- UNPACKING Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Jeff van Dyck – Witch Beam / Humble Games
Best Performer in a Leading Role
- OZIOMA AKAGHA as Julianna Blake in DEATHLOOP
- JASON AND KELLEY as Colt Vahn “the Captain” in DEATHLOOP
- JENNIFER HALE as Rivet in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- JON MCLAREN as Star-Lord / Peter Quill in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- ERIKA MORI as Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors
- Winner – JANE PERRY as Selene Vassos in Returnal
Best perfermer in a supporting role
- LAURA BAILEY as Polina Petrova in Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Winner – KIMBERLY BROOKS as Hollis Forsythe in Psychonauts 2
- JASON CAVALIER as Drax in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- MAGGIE ROBERTSON as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village
- HAN SOTO as Gabe Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors
- ALEX WEINER as Rocket in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Award for technological achievements
- FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
- HITMAN 3 Development Team – IO Interactive / IO Interactive
- PSYCHONAUTS 2 Development Team – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios
- Winner – RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE Devleopment Team – Capcom / Capcom
- RETURNAL Development Team – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment
EE Game of the Year (voted by the public)
- CHICORY: A COLORFUL TALE Greg Lobanov, A Shell in the Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine / FINJI
- DEATHLOOP Arkane Lyon / Bethesda Softworks
- THE FORGOTTEN CITY Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers
- IT TAKES TWO Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts
- METROID DREAD Nintendo & MercurySteam, Nintendo
- Winner – UNPACKING Witch Beam / Humble Games
