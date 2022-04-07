All the winners of the Bafta 2022 videogames, for each category. We see all the nominees and the winners.

Best Animations

CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD Development Team – Sledgehammer Games / Activision Blizzard

IT TAKES TWO Development Team – Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts

KENA: BRIDGE OF SPIRITS Hunter Schmidt – Ember Lab LLC / Ember Lab LLC

LIFE IS STRANGE: TRUE COLORS Development Team – Square Enix, Deck Nine Games / Square Enix

PSYCHONAUTS 2 Development Team – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios

Winner – RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Award for artistic achievements

Winner – THE ARTFUL ESCAPE Development Team – Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive

IT TAKES TWO Development Team – Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts

PSYCHONAUTS 2 Development Team – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios

RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE Development Team – Capcom / Capcom

RETURNAL Development Team – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Award for sound achievements

THE ARTFUL ESCAPE Development Team – Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive

CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD Development Team – Sledgehammer Games / Activision Blizzard

DEATHLOOP Development Team – Arkane Lyon / Bethesda Softworks

HALO INFINITE Development Team – 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios

MARVEL’S GUARDIAN’S OF THE GALAXY Development Team – Eidos-Montréal / Square Enix

Winner – RETURNAL Development Team – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best game

DEATHLOOP Development Team – Arkane Lyon / Bethesda Softworks

FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

INSCRYPTION Development Team – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital

IT TAKES TWO Development Team – Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts

RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Winner – RETURNAL Development Team – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best English Game

ALBA: A WILDLIFE ADVENTURE Development Team – ustwo games / ustwo games, Plug In Digital

DEATH’S DOOR Development Team – Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital

FIGHTS IN TIGHT SPACES Development Team – Ground Shatter / Mode7

Winner – FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

OVERBOARD! Jon Ingold, Tom Kail, Anastasia Wyatt – inkle / inkle

SABLE Development Team – Shedworks / Raw Fury

Best Debut Game

THE ARTFUL ESCAPE Development Team – Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive

EASTWARD Development Team – Pixpil / Chucklefish

THE FORGOTTEN CITY Nick Pearce, Alexander Goss, John Eyre – Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers

GENESIS NOIR Evan Anthony, Jeremy Abel – Feral Cat Den / Fellow Traveler

MAQUETTE Development Team – Graceful Decay / Annapurna Interactive

Winner – TOEM Development Team – Something We Made / Something We Made

Best game in evolution

AMONG US Development Team – Innersloth / Innersloth

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo

APEX LEGENDS Development Team – Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

DISCO ELYSIUM – THE FINAL CUT Development Team – ZA / UM / ZA / UM

FORTNITE Development Team – Epic Games / Epic Games, People Can Fly

Winner – NO MAN’S SKY Development Team – Hello Games / Hello Games

Best family game

ALBA: A WILDLIFE ADVENTURE Development Team – ustwo games / ustwo games, Plug In Digital

Winner – CHICORY: A COLORFUL TALE Development Team – Greg Lobanov, A Shell in the Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine / FINJI

FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

MARIO PARTY SUPERSTARS Development Team – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo

RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

UNPACKING Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Jeff van Dyck – Witch Beam / Humble Games

Best game that goes beyond entertainment

ALBA: A WILDLIFE ADVENTURE Development Team – ustwo games / ustwo games / Plug In Digital

Winner – BEFORE YOUR EYES Development Team – GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games

CHICORY: A COLORFUL TALE- Greg Lobanov, A Shell in the Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine / FINJI

GAME BUILDER GARAGE Development Team – Nintendo EPD / Nintendo

IT TAKES TWO Development Team -Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts

PSYCHONAUTS 2 Development Team -Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios

Best Game Design:

DEATHLOOP Development Team – Arkane Lyon / Bethesda Softworks

FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

Winner – INSCRYPTION Development Team – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital

IT TAKES TWO Development Team – Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts

RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

RETURNAL Development Team – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best multiplayer

BACK 4 BLOOD Development Team – Turtle Rock Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD Development Team – Sledgehammer Games / Activision Blizzard

FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

HALO INFINITE Development Team – 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios

HELL LET LOOSE Development Team – Black Matter / Team17

Winner – IT TAKES TWO Development Team – Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts

Best music

DEATHLOOP Tom Salta, Erich Talaba, Ross Tregenza – Arkane Lyon / Bethesda Softworks

FAR CRY 6 Development Team – Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft

HALO INFINITE Gareth Coker, Joel Corelitz and Curtis Schweitzer – 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios

PSYCHONAUTS 2 Peter McConnell – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios

RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Scott Hanau, Wataru Hokoyama, Mark Mothersbaugh – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Winner – RETURNAL Bobby Krlic, Joe Thwaites, Harry Krueger – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best narrative

IT TAKES TWO Development Team – Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts

LIFE IS STRANGE: TRUE COLORS Development Team – Square Enix, Deck Nine Games / Square Enix

MARVEL’S GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Development Team – Eidos-Montréal / Square Enix

PSYCHONAUTS 2 Tim Schafer – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios

RETURNAL Development Team – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Winner – UNPACKING Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Annie VanderMeer – Witch Beam / Humble Games

Best original property

DEATHLOOP Development Team – Arkane Lyon / Bethesda Softworks

DEATH’S DOOR Development Team – Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital

INSCRYPTION Development Team – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital

Winner – IT TAKES TWO Development Team – Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts

RETURNAL Development Team – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

UNPACKING Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Jeff van Dyck – Witch Beam / Humble Games

Best Performer in a Leading Role

OZIOMA AKAGHA as Julianna Blake in DEATHLOOP

JASON AND KELLEY as Colt Vahn “the Captain” in DEATHLOOP

JENNIFER HALE as Rivet in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

JON MCLAREN as Star-Lord / Peter Quill in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

ERIKA MORI as Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors

Winner – JANE PERRY as Selene Vassos in Returnal

Best perfermer in a supporting role

LAURA BAILEY as Polina Petrova in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Winner – KIMBERLY BROOKS as Hollis Forsythe in Psychonauts 2

JASON CAVALIER as Drax in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

MAGGIE ROBERTSON as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village

HAN SOTO as Gabe Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors

ALEX WEINER as Rocket in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Award for technological achievements

FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

HITMAN 3 Development Team – IO Interactive / IO Interactive

PSYCHONAUTS 2 Development Team – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios

Winner – RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART Development Team – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE Devleopment Team – Capcom / Capcom

RETURNAL Development Team – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

EE Game of the Year (voted by the public)

CHICORY: A COLORFUL TALE Greg Lobanov, A Shell in the Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine / FINJI

DEATHLOOP Arkane Lyon / Bethesda Softworks

THE FORGOTTEN CITY Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers

IT TAKES TWO Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts

METROID DREAD Nintendo & MercurySteam, Nintendo

Winner – UNPACKING Witch Beam / Humble Games

