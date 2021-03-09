In what is shaping up to be a historic year for the film and television awards, this Tuesday, March 9, the BAFTA Film Awards have released the full list of their nominees.

Like the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland tops the nominations for the upcoming awards gala with seven categories. The same situation is shared with Rocks, a British film that has gained critical attention. They are closely followed with six nominations by The father, Mank, Minari and Promising young woman.

The BAFTA 2021 will be held on April 11.

Complete list of nominees for the BAFTA 2021

Best British Film

Calm with horses

The dig

El padre

His house

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising young woman

Rocks

Saint maud.

Best Adapted Screenplay

The dig

El padre

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

The white tiger.

Best Original Screenplay

Another round

Mank

Promising young woman

Rocks

The trial of the Chicago 7.

Best Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar – Calm with horses

Kosar Ali – Rocks

Maria Bakalova – Borat dubsequent moviefilm

Dominique Fishback – Judas and the black messiah

Ashley Madekwe – County lines

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari.

Best actress

Bukky Bakray – Rocks

Radha Blank – The forty-year-old version

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku – His house

Alfre Woodard – Clemency.

Best Animated Film

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the black messiah

Barry Keoghan – Calm with horses

Alan Kim – Minari

Leslie Odom Jr – One night in Miami

Clarke Peters – Give 5 Bloods

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal.

best Actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound of metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh ​​Gourav – The white tiger

Anthony Hopkins – The father

Mads Mikkelsen – Another round

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian.

Best direction

Another round – Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy

Minari – Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks – Sarah Gavron.

Best film

El padre

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising young woman

The trial of the Chicago 7.