In what is shaping up to be a historic year for the film and television awards, this Tuesday, March 9, the BAFTA Film Awards have released the full list of their nominees.
Like the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland tops the nominations for the upcoming awards gala with seven categories. The same situation is shared with Rocks, a British film that has gained critical attention. They are closely followed with six nominations by The father, Mank, Minari and Promising young woman.
The BAFTA 2021 will be held on April 11.
Complete list of nominees for the BAFTA 2021
Best British Film
- Calm with horses
- The dig
- El padre
- His house
- Limbo
- The Mauritanian
- Mogul Mowgli
- Promising young woman
- Rocks
- Saint maud.
Best Adapted Screenplay
- The dig
- El padre
- The Mauritanian
- Nomadland
- The white tiger.
Best Original Screenplay
- Another round
- Mank
- Promising young woman
- Rocks
- The trial of the Chicago 7.
Best Supporting Actress
- Niamh Algar – Calm with horses
- Kosar Ali – Rocks
- Maria Bakalova – Borat dubsequent moviefilm
- Dominique Fishback – Judas and the black messiah
- Ashley Madekwe – County lines
- Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari.
Best actress
- Bukky Bakray – Rocks
- Radha Blank – The forty-year-old version
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Wunmi Mosaku – His house
- Alfre Woodard – Clemency.
Best Animated Film
Best Supporting Actor
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the black messiah
- Barry Keoghan – Calm with horses
- Alan Kim – Minari
- Leslie Odom Jr – One night in Miami
- Clarke Peters – Give 5 Bloods
- Paul Raci – Sound of Metal.
best Actor
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of metal
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Adarsh Gourav – The white tiger
- Anthony Hopkins – The father
- Mads Mikkelsen – Another round
- Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian.
Best direction
- Another round – Thomas Vinterberg
- Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy
- Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
- Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
- Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Žbanić
- Rocks – Sarah Gavron.
Best film
- El padre
- The Mauritanian
- Nomadland
- Promising young woman
- The trial of the Chicago 7.
Movies and series, latest news:
.