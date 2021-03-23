Until Sunday, March 28, the 22nd edition of BAFICI, the Buenos Aires Independent Film Festival, is taking place.

They can be seen, with free admission and following the corresponding protocols, 92 feature films and 143 short films. The complete schedule, section by section, with all the venues and schedules, can be found on the page vivamoscultura.buenosaires.gob.ar.

Right there you have to register for the online features of the movies that are available.

All tickets for this edition of the Festival are free, with prior online reservation, which is always enabled two days before the event. You can reserve one ticket per person per function on the buenosaires.gob.ar/festivalesba website.

Here are ten recommendations for Tuesday 23 and Wednesday 24. The texts are taken from the festival catalog.

Tuesday 23

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy

At 4.30 pm in the Leopoldo Lugones Room. Online function: Tuesday, March 23 from 5:00 p.m. (available for 72 hours).

Japan, 2021. 121 ‘, Japanese. Recommended age: from 16 years. Section: Trajectories. Director: Ryûsuke Hamaguchi.

Divided into three episodes that are in turn made up of three movements, this film presents a love triangle, a failed seduction attempt and a sentimental encounter resulting from a misunderstanding. Fragments of love stories marked by expectation, disappointment and regret.

The queen of lizards

At 4.15pm at El Cultural San Martín 1. Online show: Sunday March 21 from 11:59 pm (available for 72 hours).

Spain, 2020. 63 ‘, Spanish. Recommended age: from 13 years. Section: Comedies. Director: Burnin ‘Barnacles.

Berta is a young and determined single mother who lives a summer love with Javi, a peculiar man who is passing through her life, and that of Margot, her daughter. After their summer affair, the day comes when they have to say goodbye, as a spaceship comes to look for Javi. But what if he doesn’t come?

Aguerrido International Club

At 21 at the Carlos Gardel Cultural Space. Online function: Sunday, March 21 from 10 p.m. (available for 72 hours).

México, 2019. 84 ‘, Spanish / English. Recommended age: from 18 years. Section: International Official Competition. Director: Leandro Córdova.

A young bourgeois enters the punk scene in Mexico City to document one of his gangs. Soon he ends up being part of it and his camera captures street fights, uncontrolled parties and … his own death? An uninhibited, raucous and, of course, punk mockumentary.

At 9:10 p.m. in Quetren Quetren.

Spain, 2021. 82 ‘, Spanish, English. Recommended age: from 16 years. Section: International Official Competition. Director: Amalia Ulman.

Gijón: mother and daughter survive with small daily maneuvers that do not guarantee the future, but remain afloat in an unstable present that seems to break down from one moment to the next. But what is life but a meticulous work of simulation in which beliefs constitute us.

The viewers

At 6:25 pm at El Cultural San Martín 1. It is screened with: Leg and Thigh, Letter 1, Buenos Aires, Waiting for the Miracle, Pinpin, The Dentists, Fabián sings.

Argentina, 2021. 51 ‘, Spanish. Suitable for all audiences. Section: Argentine Official Competition. Director: Néstor Frenkel.

The venerable VHS can hold surprises. A strange spell captures the protagonist friends and immerses them unceremoniously in the world of the most unlikely Argentine policemen. An astonishing stream of lost, forgotten and recovered images whose consumption threatens to become addictive.

Wednesday 24

Chien Pourri, La vie à Paris!

At 2.30 pm at the Sívori Museum, in the open air. Dubbed live.

.France / Spain / Belgium, 2020. 60 ‘, English / French. Section: BAFICITO. Director: Davy Duran.

The puppy Pourri roams the streets of Paris. Alone or with his faithful friend Chaplapla, he lives crazy adventures trying to discover the poetry that is hidden in the corners of the city.

Dorival Caymmi: Um homem of affections

Brazil, 2019. 93 ‘/ Portuguese. Recommended age: from 13 years. Section: Music. Director: Daniela Broitman.

At 4:45 p.m. at the Isaac Fernández Blanco Museum of Hispano-American Art. Outdoor. Online function: Monday, March 22 from 7 p.m. (available for 72 hours)

He paved the way for bossa nova and tropicalismo, influenced generations of artists, and revolutionized Latin American music. Through an unpublished interview from 1998, Dorival Caymmi, one of Brazil’s greatest musical figures, comes back to life in this warm and up-close documentary.

The despenador

Argentina, 2021. 84 ‘, Spanish. Recommended age: from 13 years. Section: American Official Competition. Director: Miguel Kohan.

At 20.50 at the Multiplex Belgrano. Online function: Wednesday March 24 from 9 pm (available for 72 hours).

A man travels to the Argentine north following the tracks of a mythical pre-Columbian entity in charge of the penalties of the relatives. The routes at night, the lodgings and the great salt mine of Zelarayán’s poem deny the anthropological shortcut and make up a mystery perhaps as formidable as the despenador itself.

White lie

At 10:15 pm in Quetren Quetren. Online function: Wednesday, March 24 from 11 p.m. (available for 72 hours)

Canada, 2019. 96 ‘, English. Recommended age: from 13 years. Section: International Official Competition. Directors:

Katie has what she’s always wanted: she’s a celebrity on her campus, her group of friends has expanded, and her girlfriend lovingly protects her. But everything is based on a lie: a false diagnosis of cancer. When she has to present the studies, a spiral of wrong decisions will lead her to the abyss.

It’s going to end

Argentina, 2021. 115 ‘. Spanish. Recommended age: from 13 years. Section: Special nights. Directors: David Blaustein & Andrés Cedrón.

At 21 at the Gaumont Cinema. Online function: Wednesday March 24 from 9 pm (available for 72 hours).

During the last civic-military dictatorship, hundreds of workers risked their lives in union conflicts. With an unusual narrative creativity that includes even animated recreations, It’s going to end… collects their silenced testimonies and gives an account of their vital resistances.

