In the “Zargaron” restaurant in the old town of Samarkand, the grilled tomatoes and minced meat skewers are being served when the German entrepreneurs at the table take stock. The food in Uzbekistan: very good. But even more important: the trip was also worthwhile for business reasons. The dinner party is with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) here. Heinrich Kerstgens, for example, he is authorized representative of the logistics company Rhenus SE & Co. KG. He is interested in how large quantities of containers could be transported from Uzbekistan to Germany. He needs to know what condition the rails, roads and ports are in, where new terminals can be built. “Very positively surprised,” he says, praising the Uzbeks’ professionalism and their honest will to do business. He also praised the Foreign Minister. She listened a lot to the German entrepreneurs and let her employees take notes. “The word follow-up was often mentioned.”

It is by no means usual for Baerbock to have a business delegation with them. It’s even the first time. There are ten people, managing directors, board members, also two members of the Eastern Committee of German Business. You have a full program for three days. If Baerbock has an appointment in a mine or a jeans factory, they come along, and for the hours that Baerbock meets politicians or activists, the Foreign Office has arranged appointments with even more entrepreneurs for them.