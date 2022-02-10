Home page politics

From: Sven Hauberg

Annalena Baerbock visited the front in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday. The Foreign Minister also had to take criticism for her 40-minute flying visit.

Berlin – How do you feel when you inspect the front line in a conflict area with a steel helmet on your head? Go after it daily mirror-Editor Christoph von Marschall, a relaxed smile would have been appropriate. “This picture is really a bit revealing,” the journalist commented on a photo of Annalena Baerbock in eastern Ukraine in ZDF’s “Morgenmagazin” on Wednesday morning. “You can clearly see that this young lady, who is our foreign minister, does not feel particularly comfortable in this situation.”

Baerbock a “young lady”? Statement causes indignation

On Twitter, Marschall’s statement caused a storm of indignation – the disrespectful “young lady” in particular angered many users. The author Annika Brockschmidt, for example, wrote under the hashtag “diesjungedame”: “Taking the example of Baerbock and its title by one of the chief correspondents of the daily mirror By the way, as #diesjungedame you see again how sensitive the patriarchy reacts when (young) women take up space in so-called ‘male domains’.”

“Morgenmagazin” moderator Dunja Hayali also commented on her guest’s statement: “In the press review, we invite colleagues to hear their comments. Unlike politicians/experts, we don’t usually contradict here.” Instead, she spoke to von Marschall afterwards. On Twitter, the 47-year-old shared a screenshot of a conversation with the journalist, in which he expressed his regret at his wording: “I’m sorry if my wording gave rise to misunderstandings.”

But the apology was apparently not well received either. Zeit journalist Judith Liere leathered: “You call women under 45 “young lady”, but freak out when you are called “old white men” because after all that is a pejorative label.”

Green politician Britta Haßelmann defends Baerbock: “She shows poise, courage and a clear compass. I’m fed up with guys thinking they can use #diesjungedame to give attitude marks to women in management positions. So many women have experienced this too many times. It’s enough!” Another comment reads: “It remains a laborious learning process to get women out of their role models and show them respect for the work they have done.”

Baerbock in Ukraine: reactions to their visit

In any case, Baerbock did not really feel comfortable during her flying visit to the crisis area. Annalena Baerbock stated that she returned from her stay with “very depressing feelings”. No wonder, since there is still live fire almost every day: according to Russian separatists, a man was killed by a Ukrainian sniper in their area near the city of Donetsk on Sunday. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, a soldier from the government troops was injured in the area on Monday. And on the other side of the border, tens of thousands of Russian soldiers have been waiting for an order from Putin for weeks, the content of which, of course, nobody knows at the moment.

Criticism of Baerbock’s visit to the front also came from Bundestag member Jan Korte. However, the left-wing politician did not criticize Baerbock’s state of mind, but rather his visit as such: “What do some Greens actually find so cool about having themselves martially photographed at the front with a helmet and protective vest?” You talk to politicians about ways to peace, not the military,” Korte wrote on Twitter.

Annalena Baerbock: Meeting with Ukrainian counterpart – “Is it actually your money?”

Before her visit to the front, Baerbock met her counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kiev and announced her solidarity with Ukraine. Referring to possible sanctions against Russia, should Putin actually give the order to invade the neighboring country, she said: “We are ready to pay a high economic price for Ukraine’s security.” A sentence that was heard by both the far left and caused criticism from the far right.

“Is it actually your money that you are distributing in Ukraine without the legitimacy of the Bundestag, Annalena Baerbock? Have you asked the citizens whether they are prepared to ‘pay a high economic price’?” wrote AfD parliamentary group leader Alice Weidel on Twitter. Sevim Dağdelen, member of the Bundestag for Die Linke, took the same line, also on Twitter: “Foreign Minister Baerbock must disclose which aid promises she has made to Ukraine in detail and what ‘high economic price’ the citizens of Germany should pay in the event of further sanctions against Russia. It’s not her money.”

Ukraine conflict: Foreign Minister Baerbock on site

Baerbock spent about 40 minutes on the front line between the Ukrainian army and Russian-backed separatists on Tuesday. Despite a ceasefire, there are repeated clashes between government troops and separatists in the area. On the same day, Chancellor Olaf Scholz met US President Joe Biden in Washington to discuss the situation in Ukraine. While Biden called for Nord Stream 2 to be shut down in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, Scholz did not mention the geopolitically controversial Baltic Sea pipeline. (sh/dpa)