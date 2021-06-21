ofCindy Boden shut down

For black and red, the time as a government coalition could soon be over. Are Greens and FDP following together? Lindner apparently rules out a constellation.

Berlin – Are the Greens and the FDP getting along in a coalition at the federal level? After the federal election in autumn, a coalition with the two parties cannot be ruled out. For example, a “traffic light” (Greens, SPD and FDP) and a “Jamaica coalition” (Union, Greens, FDP) are conceivable. The latter buried FDP leader Christian Lindner in 2017 at the first attempt with the words that it was “better not to govern than to govern wrongly”. Is the turnaround coming now?

After all, the FDP has already emphasized its government ambitions several times. And the Greens are even hoping for chancellorship. Even if the polls recently saw the Union clearly ahead of the party of Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock.

Government with the Greens and FDP after the federal election? Lindner with an internal statement on Baerbock chancellorship

With the support of the FDP, Baerbock could still come to the Chancellery as Merkel’s successor at a “traffic light”. But that is exactly where it could be difficult. picture-According to information has Lindner ruled out participation in a green-led government in internal discussions. So far, however, he does not want to comment in public – possibly also because polls show that a Green Chancellor is currently not very likely. Should the situation change shortly before the election, Lindner wants to make clear announcements in this regard, as the paper claims to have learned from the FDP top. But everything is still open.

The party chairman Robert Habeck recently sounded very liberal-friendly at the Green Party conference – at least as far as the wording is concerned. Because he chose “Freedom” as the new leitmotif – in contrast to the image of the Greens as a prohibition party. But common slogans do not lead to common visions, like the one recently mirror analyzed. There are calls for modernization from both parties, but plans are already diverging when it comes to the issue of taxes.

FDP on cooperation with the Greens: “Our relationship has relaxed in recent years”

After all: since the failed Jamaica negotiations, some FDP and Green MPs have met mirror according to every now and then in a small circle to swap positions. In the Bundestag, too, they had to do with each other more often as opposition parties – for example when working on the Wirecard committee of inquiry.

At the working level, it works well: “Our relationship has relaxed in recent years,” the news magazine quotes the First Parliamentary Managing Director of the FDP parliamentary group, Marco Buschmann. “There are still big differences in terms of content. But we have developed respect for one another. ”Is that enough for intergovernmental cooperation? (cibo)

With our new politics newsletter you will always be kept up to date.