US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may be planning a trip to Taiwan. China is already responding with threats. Foreign Minister Baerbock is also concerned.

Beijing – China has again warned the United States about a possible trip to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. “If the US side insists on this visit, China will take decisive and strong measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Beijing foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Monday.

Taiwan: Pelosi’s travel plans not confirmed

The Chinese leadership regards free Taiwan as part of the communist People’s Republic and is threatening to conquer it. Since the Ukraine conflict has escalated, concerns have grown that Beijing too could one day carry out its threats. Beijing had already reacted last week with unusually sharp warnings after the British Financial Times reported about the possible trip. Chinese state media had also warned of significant consequences should Pelosi actually travel to Taiwan.

Pelosi himself did not confirm the plans. US President Joe Biden reacted cautiously. “I don’t think the military thinks it’s a good idea right now,” Biden said last week when journalists asked about the travel plans. However, he does not know the current status. A whole series of parliamentary delegations from the USA and the EU had recently visited Taiwan. But for China, which sees the island republic as its own territory, the journey of a senior US politician like Pelosi seems to go too far.

China’s threats to Taiwan: Baerbock is concerned

The Vice President of the European Parliament, Nicola Beer (FDP), recently visited the democratic island republic and met President Tsai Ing-wen there. Beer’s visit may have prompted Beijing’s warning. With regard to the situation in Taiwan, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) said on Deutschlandfunk: “I am very concerned”. The American secret service CIA said last week that China was determined to annex Taiwan. Corresponding projects are also known to the federal government, said Baerbock. (dpa/lp)