D.he Greens have opposed criticism of the financial conduct of their candidate for Chancellor Annalena Baerbock. This had to report special payments to the Bundestag, as it became known on Wednesday. In addition to her income as a member of the Bundestag, Baerbock received a total of around 25,220 euros in 2018, 2019 and 2020, which she should have reported to the Bundestag administration.

This was inadvertently omitted, said the party headquarters. Baerbock made up for it on March 30 of this year when she and the federal office noticed. The money was also properly taxed. A spokeswoman for the Greens told the FAZ: “This heightened awareness that such payments will have to be reported regularly and in good time in the future.”

Decision for more transparency

Madeleine Henfling, a member of the Green Party Council, said she could see “no bad intent and no major omission”. The party council, to which Baerbock also belongs, advises the federal executive committee. In March he passed a resolution that politicians should make their income more transparent. In the future, they should prove exactly how much they earned from sideline work “to the nearest euro and cents”. “Democracy lives from trust,” says the decision paper.

The Bundestag administration also initially trusts the MPs. She does not research who earns how much on the side, but relies on everything being reported to her in full. Sums of more than 1,000 euros per month or more than 10,000 euros per year are required to be reported. Baerbock’s additional income is included. These are special payments from your party. In November 2018, Baerbock received a Christmas bonus of 6,788.60 euros.

A year later it was 9295.97 euros; the party explains the increase with the good financial situation after the successful European elections. The Christmas bonus was higher for all employees that year. In 2020, Baerbock received a Christmas bonus of 7,635.71 euros, as well as a corona-related special payment of 1,500 euros, which was tax-free. The money for these payments comes from the staff budget of the current budget. According to the Greens, Baerbock does not receive a monthly salary as the party chairman because she is also a member of the Bundestag.

The Bundestag administration has accepted the late registration, said the Greens. A spokesman for the Bundestag administration told the FAZ that when the first time the notification period is violated, the Bundestag administration usually sends a letter to the MP, who is informed that he has violated the notification period. The matter would then be settled without the President of the Bundestag having to deal with it. This is the case here. Incidentally, one does not comment on specific cases of violations of the rules of conduct. Statistics on how frequent such late registrations are, are not kept.

From circles of the Bundestag administration, however, it was learned that late registrations of this kind occurred “again and again”. It is not a particularly unusual occurrence. But MPs who wanted to fulfill their duties on time would have every opportunity to find out more. Appropriate administrative staff would be available to answer any questions. In cases in which members of the Bundestag repeatedly violate the reporting deadlines, the Presidium of the Bundestag can establish this formally; it was forced to do this in the case of Max Straubinger (CSU) last year. In the case of MP Karin Strenz (CDU), who has since died, a fine was even imposed.