Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) on June 30, 2023

According to Annalena Baerbock, German foreign policy changed fundamentally during the Ukraine war. Berlin must not repeat past mistakes.

Berlin – Germany has surprised itself since the start of the Ukraine war, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) wrote in a guest article for the British newspaper on Thursday (July 6). The Guardians. Just two years ago, reducing gas imports from Russia to zero and delivering weapons to a war zone was unthinkable. Previously, however, the Federal Republic had not listened to the warnings of its eastern neighbors for too long – and should not repeat the mistakes of the past.

According to Baerbock, Germany did not take the threat from Russia seriously enough for a long time

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, German foreign policy has entered a new phase, writes the Federal Foreign Minister in the Guardians-guest post. The awareness that security is not a matter of course has grown in this country. However, Baerbock, who has held the office of Foreign Minister since the end of 2021, also admits to omissions. “For too long we have not listened to the warnings of our eastern neighbors, who urged us to take the threats posed by Russia seriously,” said the Green politician. But today it is clear: the security of Eastern Europe is the security of Germany.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) visits the training of Mongolian soldiers by a Bundeswehr training team in the Nalaikh barracks in Mongolia (symbolic image). © IMAGO/Thomas Trutschel / photothek

Germany has learned from this that ‘hoping for the best’ is not enough when dealing with an increasingly autocratic leader. The Russian war of aggression forced Berlin to redefine “how we want to promote peace, freedom and sustainability in this world,” writes Baerbock, and immediately provides the answer: “As a partner who plays a leadership role.” That applies to Issues of security, trade and combating the climate crisis.

Germany’s new role in Europe and the world: Foreign Minister for “Integrated Security Policy”

Germany is therefore now more aware of its responsibility in Europe and is relying on an “integrated security policy”. This includes a strengthening of the transatlantic defense alliance NATO and compliance with the two percent target of the alliance. Accordingly, the 31 alliance members want to spend at least two percent of the gross domestic product on defense in the future. In addition, there is an expansion of Germany’s military capabilities with the help of the 100 billion euro special fund and a “geopolitical European Union” that is open to new members such as Ukraine, Moldova, the western Balkan countries and, in the long term, also to Georgia, said Baerbock.

In the past, Baerbock had also emphasized that securing peace and freedom in Europe is the central task of the international community. “We are not at war with Russia,” Baerbock said of Germany’s role in the daily topics in March. “We have to realize that the Russian war is an attack on our European peace order,” said the Green politician.

Baerbock calls for reducing risks with regard to China: “Don’t repeat the mistakes of the past”

According to Baerbock, protecting security from economic vulnerabilities is also required. Germany has “learned that painfully”, the minister continued, referring to the energy crisis that followed last year when Russian gas and oil were turned away. “Decisions about where we buy our gas, our oil or our technology have an impact on security,” emphasized the Foreign Minister Guardians-guest post. With regard to China, Baerbock warned not to repeat the mistakes of the past, because “system competitors are trying to expand their spheres of interest by using their economic influence.”

From the Foreign Minister’s point of view, complete decoupling from China is not an option in a globalized world. But Germany is trying to “reduce risks and reduce our vulnerability. Diversification is an investment in security,” said Baerbock. Just this week, Beijing restricted the export of two metals that are important for the manufacture of semiconductors and electric cars, thereby increasing the pressure on Germany.

In addition to Baerbock, ex-Chancellor Merkel also admits omissions in the Ukraine war

Baerbock was not the only one to criticize the handling of the Ukraine war. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has acknowledged shortcomings in the deterrence policy against Russia and accuses herself of not having pushed hard enough for better equipment for the Bundeswehr after 2014. “We should have reacted more quickly to Russia’s aggressiveness,” Merkel said last year. SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich also acknowledged his own mistakes and omissions in assessing Russia at the event “One year of change”.