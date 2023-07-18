Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Split

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock calls for a reform of international law. The Green politician sees a crucial gap in the law.

New York – The aggressor’s bridge is on fire – and the Kremlin chief is already threatening retaliation. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is now calling for everything to be done Wladimir Putin to be held accountable. The one started by Putin Ukraine war described the Green politician in New York as a “primal crime”.

baerbock Putin accused him of kidnapping children from Ukraine and depriving them of their identities so that it would be as difficult as possible for their parents to bring them back. That is why it is “so important that we clearly state that we have a gap in international law”.

Because not all heads of state and government who waged such wars could be impeached. This applies in particular if their states do not ratify the Rome Statute as the legal basis for the International Criminal Court (ICC). Baerbock was speaking before a ceremony marking the institution’s 25th anniversary.

Vladimir Putin: The political career of the Russian head of state in pictures View photo gallery

Arrest warrant against Putin – Baerbock emphasizes “peace through justice”

In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Putin and Russia’s child rights commissioner Maria Lvowa-Belowa for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. The arrest warrant meant that the Russian President did not travel to any country that had ratified the court’s statute. “And it also made it clear that international criminal law works,” said Baerbock. “Peace through justice.”

Annalena Baerbock (Greens) in New York © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Kiesewetter, Strack-Zimmermann and Trittin agree with Baerbock

Baerbock’s push for a reform of international law receives cross-party approval. “So far, the criminal offense of the crime of aggression has not been recorded by the International Criminal Court,” said CDU foreign politician Roderich Kiesewetter RND-Newspapers. “It is therefore good that the Foreign Minister is committed to this in parallel with the prosecution of Russia’s war crimes against Ukraine.”

The Greens chairman in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Bundestag, Jürgen Trittin, said RND: “It is unacceptable that one can avoid being charged with crimes of aggression against states, such as we are currently witnessing from Russia in Ukraine, if one has not signed the corresponding additional protocol.”

The FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann also agreed with Baerbock: “It is a question of justice towards the victims that criminals do not get away scot-free.” (frs/dpa)