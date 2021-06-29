OfFlorian Naumann shut down

Did Annalena Baerbock write off? This question seemed briefly to be a campaign issue. But the competition reacts unexpectedly. And the Greens want to turn the tables.

Berlin / Munich – After a brilliant start to the election campaign, Annalena Baerbock * recently got into difficult waters. According to surveys, the Green Chancellor candidate is losing popularity * and has to endure harsh criticism, again and again through her own fault: For example, with inaccuracies in the résumé or Christmas bonuses not declared to the Bundestag.

But recently accusations of an unfair election campaign by the competition increased. And in the latest case, the wind seems to be turning completely. Hard accusations about possible plagiarism in Baerbock’s current book were even rejected on Tuesday evening by representatives of the CDU, SPD, FDP and the Left as excessive – albeit with one or the other swipe. CSU General Secretary Markus Blume was suddenly criticized for this. After the debate had arisen, he had addressed hearty words to Baerbock’s address.

The campaign battle also took an unexpected turn. Several opposition representatives attacked a CSU politician who was actually uninvolved here: Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer. This could result in a debate about how to use the right way to vote for votes.

Annalena Baerbock: Plagiarism allegations for Green leader – even CDU politicians appeased

The background to the dispute are statements by the Austrian media scientist Stefan Weber. He accused Baerbock on Tuesday, in her book “Jetzt. How we renew our country ”- there was also talk of copyright infringement. In fact, in Baerbock’s recently published work, almost word-for-word matches to other texts can be found, for example to an article by the Federal Agency for Civic Education.

However, reassuring voices quickly came from several other parties in the Bundestag. “Come on guys! Cool off! There are really more important things, ”tweeted the parliamentary managing director of the Bundestag FDP, Marco Buschmann:“ Everyone knows that books by top candidates tend to have the literary quality of an advertising brochure before the election. ”The former SPD deputy Ralf also expressed incomprehension Stegner: He called for a substantive dispute before the Bundestag election * – “instead of attacking Annalena Baerbock personally and trying to involve her in a dirty election campaign”.

A left-wing politician also joined the Greens. “I find the story itself very pompous in a ‘popular science’ book,” tweeted finance politician Fabio de Masi. And even from the ranks of the Greens’ fiercest competitor, the CDU *, there was a warning to moderate. “If anyone has any sympathy for the attack department, it will most certainly be me. But I find the new allegations against Baerbock grotesque, “said MEP Dennis Radtke in the short message service:” You don’t have to make a bang out of every fart. “

Baerbock’s book under fire: CSU general sees “deliberate deception” – Greens and FDP target Scheuer

On the other hand, CSU General Secretary Markus Blume had expressed himself completely differently. In a tweet that afternoon, he accused Baerbock of deliberate deception, sloppy work and imposture regarding his own performance. “That has at @ABaerbock

apparently a system and once again shakes their credibility, ”was Blum’s verdict. In doing so, he at least aroused the anger of the Greens: “Throwing dirt so that something sticks, typically CSU,” replied the Bavarian member of the Bundestag Dieter Janecek. He indirectly requested an apology from Blume.

Meanwhile, the opposition shot itself at Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer – although the repeatedly scandal-ridden CSU politician has at least nothing to do with this case. Blum’s disastrous judgment applies “something like that” to Scheuer, teased FDP General Volker Wissing: “And he’s still in office.” The Greens also turned their gaze to Scheuer: “Another question about what system has, Markus Blume “, the parliamentary managing director Britta Haßelmann replied in a tweet:” The trivialization of the squandering of billions in taxpayers’ money by Andi Scheuer in the toll disaster and exhaust gas scandal “.

Baerbock debate escalates quickly: Grüner sees democracy at risk – plagiarism hunter wants to keep looking

The party had previously spoken of “character assassination” with a view to the plagiarism allegations. Green parliamentary leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt called on the political opponents to stop “this filth”. The Green MEP Erik Marquardt went on. He raised allegations to the media and other actors. The core question is “whether we can find an answer to the fact that with a lot of money and campaign journalism, democratic election campaigns as a competition for different ideas become a smear theater”, he tweeted: “That endangers democracy.” Controversial campaign of the lobby organization Initiative Neue Soziale Marktwirtschaft.

It remains to be seen whether the storm has passed the Greens *. Plagiarism hunter Weber announced that he would continue the search for transcribed passages in Baerbock’s book. So far, he has only shown jobs that he found with the help of plagiarism checking software. “I hope that I will now get hints from readers. Because many texts are behind payment barriers that the software cannot find. ”Parts of the book are unsuspicious because they are about personal stories. He couldn’t say yet whether more was coming.

The CSU * MP Andreas Lenz apparently also considers other problems related to the book to be possible: He surprised on Twitter with “internals”. “A Bundestag driver recently said that Ms. Baerbock was sitting in his car and telephoning the author of her book for a long time …” he chatted to his followers. (fn) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.