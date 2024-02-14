Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Israel is preparing a military offensive in Rafah. Foreign Minister Baerbock is seeking talks with the Netanyahu government. The news ticker about the war in Israel.

Update from February 14th, 9:14 a.m.: According to Israeli media, several cities and settlements in northern Israel have been attacked with rockets from Lebanon. So far, seven people have been injured in attacks in the city of Safed, the newspaper reported Times of Israel citing emergency services. Eight rockets were reportedly fired at the city of around 40,000 residents.

War in Israel: Baerbock visits Jerusalem

First report from February 14th: Jerusalem – Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is setting off this Wednesday (8 a.m.) on her fifth trip to Israel since the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7th. After her arrival in Jerusalem, the Green politician will have a conversation with Foreign Minister Israel Katz. The Federal Foreign Minister wanted to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the afternoon.

A meeting with opposition leader Jair Lapid was also planned. There will be a meeting with President Izchak Herzog this Thursday. The Israeli army's announced ground offensive against the Islamist Hamas in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip as well as the humanitarian situation of the civilian population in Gaza are likely to play an important role in the talks.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock: Israel must allow more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Baerbock wants to campaign for a ceasefire in the Israel war in Jerusalem

Baerbock called on Israel on Tuesday (February 13) to provide protective corridors in the war with Gamas so that the civilian population in Rafah could reach safety. She also again demanded that Israel allow more humanitarian aid to be delivered to the Gaza Strip. During a visit to Berlin by the Foreign Minister of the Palestinian Territories, Riad Malki, she emphasized Israel's right to self-defense against Hamas terror, but at the same time underlined that Israel has a duty to respect international humanitarian law.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office had announced that Baerbock's talks in Israel would also focus on the political path towards a new humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. This is intended to create a time window for the release of further hostages and negotiations for a sustainable ceasefire.

Israel continues to believe in US support in the war with Hamas

Meanwhile, Israel is convinced of the support from the USA on diplomatic issues. The Israeli ambassador to the USAMichael Herzog, denied reports that the government of Joe Biden Apply pressure for a ceasefire. “The U.S. government has questions about the humanitarian side of the war, but I don't see a U.S. stance aimed at stopping us,” he told Army radio GLZ Radio.

Although the USA would demand a ceasefire in order to free hostages, there are no calls for a final ceasefire. Despite the different opinions in the USA towards Israel, support for the country's war goals in the Gaza Strip remains the same, explained Herzog. (bb/dpa)