Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is travelling to Israel and Lebanon for crisis talks. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

The Foreign Minister is travelling to Israel for the eighth time since the attack by the Islamist Hamas. The focus will again be on a two-state solution, even if this seems a long way off.

Berlin – Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) is travelling to Israel this Monday in light of growing concerns about an escalation in the conflict between Israel and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia. In addition to the war in the Gaza Strip and the continuing catastrophic humanitarian situation there, the path towards a two-state solution will also be a topic, as on previous trips, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Office in Berlin said.

It is Baerbock’s eighth visit to Israel since the bloody terrorist attack by the Islamist Hamas on the country on October 7. Baerbock was last there on April 17, when she also met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The two-state solution means an independent Palestinian state that exists peacefully side by side with Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects a two-state solution, as does Hamas.

According to the spokeswoman, Baerbock will first attend the regular meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday, which will focus on joint support for Ukraine in its defensive fight against the Russian war of aggression and the situation in the Near and Middle East.

In the evening, the Federal Foreign Minister will give a speech at the Herzliya Security Conference of the Institute for Politics and Strategy and Reichman University near the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv. On Tuesday, talks with the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority (PA), Mohammed Mustafa, are planned in Ramallah about the situation in the West Bank and the PA’s reform efforts. A meeting with the Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz is planned in Jerusalem.

On Tuesday evening, Baerbock plans to speak with Prime Minister Najib Mikati in the Lebanese capital Beirut. One of the topics to be discussed is the tense and dangerous situation on the border between Israel and Lebanon. The Israeli military recently approved plans for an offensive in Lebanon, fueling concerns about an escalation of the conflict with the Hezbollah militia. dpa