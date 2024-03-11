Home page politics

Chancellor Scholz has so far stuck to his no – but the Green Foreign Minister brings up an option in the ARD talk.

Berlin – Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) has described the proposal from Great Britain for a ring exchange of cruise missiles as an “option”. “The ring exchange was, so to speak, a German invention. That would be an option. And we did that a while ago with other material,” said Baerbock on the ARD talk show “Caren Miosga” on March 10th.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in an interview South German newspaper expressed his willingness to “work closely with our German partners to help Ukraine.” Cameron also believes an exchange of rings is possible, which could allay the concerns of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).

Germany had already carried out such a ring exchange when delivering tanks to Ukraine: German Leopard tanks, for example, were delivered to Slovakia, in return for which these countries gave Soviet-design tanks to Ukraine.

Annelena Baerbock (Greens) in Caren Miosga's broadcast on March 10, 2024 © Screenshot: ZDF Mediathek

Wiretapping affair in the Bundeswehr – Defense Committee meets

The Bundestag Defense Committee will discuss the Russian wiretapping operation against Air Force officers in a special meeting early on Monday evening. Also Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius (SPD) is expected. The background is a recording published by Russia of a conversation between senior German Air Force officers in which they discuss operational scenarios in the event that Taurus cruise missiles are still delivered to Ukraine.

The Union sees the recording as confirming its view that Taurus cruise missiles could be used in Ukraine without the involvement of the Bundeswehr. The Union also wants to address the Chancellor's resistance to a Taurus delivery to Ukraine.

Taurus deliveries to Ukraine: Hofreiter and Strack-Zimmermann for this

The ranks of the traffic light coalition are not closed in the Taurus debate. This is likely to become apparent on Thursday, when the Union wants to submit another motion in the Bundestag calling on the federal government to hand over the extensive weapons system to Ukraine “immediately”.

There are signs that this motion could also be supported by the FDP and the Greens. The Green Party politician Anton Hofreiter did not rule out on Sunday that he would also vote for the motion this time. “I haven’t decided yet,” he told the news portal The Pioneer. The FDP defense politician Agnes Strack-Zimmermann has already announced her approval – similar to a similar Union proposal two weeks ago. FDP Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki wants his vote loud Rhenish Post depend on the wording of the application.

“Catastrophic defeatism”: Hofreiter and Röttgen attack Scholz

In a guest article for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (Monday) Hofreiter, together with CDU foreign expert Norbert Röttgen, sharply criticized Scholz. Both accused the Chancellor of “catastrophic defeatism” and “dramatically poor communication.”

With a view to Scholz's arguments against supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, they criticized the Chancellor for spreading fear and terror among the population. If Scholz claims that Taurus deliveries are turning Germany into a warring party, this is “factually and legally wrong”.

Ukraine has been demanding delivery of the Taurus weapons system for months. Scholz rejects this on the grounds that it would put Germany in the Ukraine war could be drawn in. (AFP/dpa)