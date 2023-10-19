Home page politics

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock are both traveling to Lebanon, among other places. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

After the Hamas terror against Israel, the Foreign Minister was in Tel Aviv and Cairo at the end of last week. Now she is traveling to other countries. Pistorius is also there.

Berlin – Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has started a new round of crisis talks in Jordan, Israel and Lebanon in view of the Gaza war.

Before the flight to Jordan, the Green Party politician assured Israel of the federal government’s “unwavering solidarity”. “The fight is against Hamas, not the Palestinian civilian population” – they are also suffering enormously, Baerbock explained at the same time. She wants to use the trip to campaign for the release of the Hamas hostages, among whom are Germans.

In order to coordinate support for the civilian population in Gaza, Baerbock announced that she had appointed a special envoy for humanitarian aid issues in the Middle East. Germany stands ready to provide comprehensive assistance. We are working intensively to ensure that German citizens can leave Gaza as quickly as possible. The Foreign Office assumes that a low three-digit number of people with German citizenship are in the sealed-off Gaza Strip.

Baerbock to Palestinians: See your suffering

“Far too many women, men and children have died,” criticized Baerbock. “It is therefore important to me to make it clear to the Palestinians that we also see their suffering. That’s also why I’m traveling to the region.” The Federal Foreign Minister first wants to hold talks in Jordan’s capital Amman. On Friday she wants to travel to Israel and then to Lebanon.

“Terror calculations must not work”

Baerbock emphasized Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas terror – “within the framework that international law provides for such exceptional situations.” The terror is also aimed at endangering the rapprochement steps taken so far between Israel and its Arab neighbors and separating the Arab countries from the global north. “This terrorist calculation must not work,” warned the minister.

AA with “special hostage crisis team”

“I will use this trip to talk to everyone who has channels to Hamas about how the hostages can be released and to establish further contacts,” Baerbock announced. As part of the Federal Government’s crisis team in the Foreign Office, a special hostage crisis team has been set up. He works around the clock to release the German hostages and coordinates the departments and authorities involved. So far, the federal government has not had any direct contact with the hostages. Baerbock was in Israel and Egypt for talks last Friday and Saturday.

Pistorius in Lebanon

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Lebanon on a visit to check on growing tensions in the Middle East. The SPD politician landed in the capital Beirut and wants to meet German soldiers who are involved in the UN mission Unifil. The German Navy is currently using the corvette “Oldenburg” in the maritime area off Lebanon with the mission of preventing arms smuggling and gathering information about the situation.

The UN mission also monitors the border area between Israel and Lebanon, where fighting also broke out following the major attack by the Islamist Hamas on Israel on October 7th. There are international fears that the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran, could increasingly intervene in the conflict and force a second, northern front on Israel. Hezbollah has close ties to Hamas. dpa