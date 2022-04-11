Home page politics

Of: Jennifer Battaglia

Green ministers on the government bench: Annalena Baerbock (left) and Anne Spiegel (archive photo). © Kay Nietfeld/dpa/picture-alliance

Family Minister Anne Spiegel resigns – because of a vacation in times of disaster. Annalena Baerbock recognizes a “reminder” that the Greens could face problems.

Berlin – Federal Family Minister Anne Spiegel (Greens) has announced her resignation – after only four months in office. She decided “due to political pressure to make the office of Federal Family Minister available,” said the 41-year-old on Monday (April 11). Spiegel thus drew consequences from her vacation in France, which she took as Minister of the Environment for Rhineland-Palatinate in July 2021 shortly after the flood disaster.

Anne Spiegel: Resignation “to avert damage from office”

She is resigning “to avert damage from the office, which is facing major political challenges,” said Spiegel. The pressure on the Green politician had increased sharply over the past few days after it became known that she had taken a four-week vacation in France ten days after the flood disaster in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia.

On Sunday evening, in a press conference convened at short notice in Berlin, Spiegel was visibly moved and on the verge of tears, explaining the background to her decision at the time. She named her extensive work commitments, combined with her husband’s health problems and the burdens of the family with four small children due to the corona pandemic. Literally, she said: “It was a very difficult balancing act, which I did not take lightly, between my responsibility as a minister and the responsibility as a mother with four children who are still small and who did not get through this pandemic well in the corona pandemic are.”

Family Minister Anne Spiegel (Greens) on Sunday after her emotional statement in Berlin. © Annette Riedl/dpa

Subsequently, the decision to go on vacation called a mistake and apologized. She was always available during the vacation, but she did not take part in the cabinet meetings. However, she interrupted her vacation for a day to travel to the Ahr Valley. Spiegel took care of her despite her vacation, emphasized supporters of the politician.

Anne Spiegel: Greens have “greatest respect” for courage – new ministerial problem looms

You were “in close contact” with Spiegel, said Green leader Ricarda Lang a few minutes after Spiegel’s withdrawal. “We have the greatest respect for their courage, for their clarity.” Actually, the Greens board wanted to speak at a retreat about the consequences of the Ukraine war for Germany and Europe. A switch with the President of the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance, Armin Schuster, was also planned. However, the first of two days of retreat was used for the Spiegel case and the consequences.

Spiegel did an “incredibly good job” as family minister, said Lang’s co-chairman Omid Nouripour. Spiegel did not harm the party. “In a very difficult situation, she has now done everything to avert damage from the office, and for that she deserves our respect.” A proposal for a successor is to follow soon. He is eagerly awaited: When the traffic light ministers were nominated in late autumn, there was a heated argument in the party about the consideration of women and wings.

Spiegel became family minister in Rhineland-Palatinate in 2016; She was also her party’s top candidate for the state elections in March 2021. In January 2021 she also took over as managing director of the environment department. When the new state government was formed in May 2021, she gave up the family department and became the regular Minister for the Environment. The flood disaster in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia occurred in mid-2021. After the federal election, Spiegel was sworn in as Federal Minister for Family Affairs on December 8th.

Anne Spiegel resigns: Olaf Scholz had her back – Baerbock sees “reminder”

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) took note of her resignation “with great respect,” said Deputy Government Spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann. He worked closely and trustingly with Spiegel in the federal cabinet.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was moved by Spiegel’s resignation. “Anne Spiegel has gone through an extremely difficult, personally unbelievably difficult time,” said the Green politician on the sidelines of an EU meeting in Luxembourg. “Today is not only a political, but also a personal step for you, which I think makes it clear how brutal politics can be.”

“This is a reminder for all of us in politics,” Baerbock said, also looking at the press conference with which Spiegel had tried to avert resignation on Sunday. Baerbock was massively criticized even in the 2021 election campaign. The budgetary spokesman for the Greens in the Bundestag, Sven-Christian Kindler, also claims to have recognized a “massively misogynist dimension” in the debate about Spiegel. The SPD leadership had recently raised similar allegations against the Union.

Baerbock acknowledged the party friend’s decision to resign. “I have the greatest respect for today’s decision and would like to say clearly: the federal government, we as a cabinet, are losing an incredibly great family minister, who is passionate about families, for children, for women in this country and, above all, one of the greatest reform projects of this coalition: basic child security.”

Anne Spiegel: Case comparable to that of Environment Minister Ursula Heinen-Esser?

According to information from the portal time online Spiegel is said to have kept the vacation secret from her Rhineland-Palatinate state association. In a crisis meeting last Thursday, the Greens state leadership discussed with her. The main topic was whether the resignation of Environment Minister Ursula Heinen-Esser (CDU) in neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia because of a vacation trip directly after the flood disaster would change the situation for the criticized Spiegel. Heinen-Esser had traveled to Mallorca for her husband’s birthday party.

The general view was that the cases were not comparable and accordingly there was no need for action for Spiegel, reported time online continue. However, Spiegel did not mention in the meeting that she had taken a four-week vacation a few days after the flood. The minister left the meeting early. The state leadership only found out about Spiegel’s vacation from a media report.

The Rhineland-Palatinate Greens contradicted this representation. The holiday “was of course known to everyone,” said the Greens parliamentary group leader in the state parliament, Bernhard Braun, who is a member of the extended state executive board of the party. There are “no secret vacations” from ministers.

Anne Spiegel: Incriminating internal chat logs on the flood disaster

Before the France vacation became known, Spiegel had been accused of being primarily concerned with her own image on the morning after the flood disaster in the Ahr Valley with 134 deaths. Internal chat logs gave that impression. The Greens politician firmly rejected the allegation in March before the investigative committee on the flood disaster in the Mainz state parliament.

The timing of the scandal is particularly sensitive for the Greens because two important state elections are imminent: on May 8th there will be elections in Schleswig-Holstein and on May 15th in North Rhine-Westphalia. In both countries, the Greens are currently achieving significantly better values ​​in polls than in the last elections. (jb/fn with material from AFP and dpa)