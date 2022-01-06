Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

divide

CSU leader Markus Söder criticized the foreign policy approach of the Green Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. © Peter Kneffel / dpa

The traffic light foreign policy under Baerbock was targeted by CSU boss Söder with sharp words. He sees Germany’s energy supply in jeopardy.

Munich – The traffic light federal government made up of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP made a difficult start with Russia in terms of foreign policy, both with statements and actions. The expulsion of Russian diplomats in response to the verdict on the Tiergarten murder and statements by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) against the commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and threats to the Ukraine conflict led directly to a difficult relationship.

Now CSU boss Markus Söder stepped in and criticized the foreign policy under Baerbock. According to the Bavarian head of state, Germany’s energy supply is at risk.

Traffic light foreign policy: CSU boss Söder worried about German energy supply – clear warning

Even before the start of her term of office, the Greens Foreign Minister Baerbock opposed the commissioning of the pipeline from Russia. Söder, however, sees this as a step that primarily affects Berlin rather than Moscow. “The green threat not to use Nord Stream 2 harms Germany in particular,” said the CSU politician German press agency with a view of the controversial gas pipeline from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea. “Because when gas prices rise sharply, Germany depends on a secure gas supply,” he added.

According to Söder, the skeptical attitude towards Nord Stream 2 is a mistake. He warned against the wrong foreign policy approach of the new government and became clear: “We are concerned that the departure from Angela Merkel will create a situation of uncertainty in German foreign policy. We fear a naive and uncertain green foreign policy. This is especially true in relation to Russia. “

Baerbock’s foreign policy: CSU boss Söder against approach with threats – praise to Scholz for action

There is one main point of criticism with regard to the pipeline. The USA, but also some EU countries, fear that Europe will be too dependent on Russia for energy supplies. “Of course the challenge is great and concerns about an expansion of the conflict in Ukraine are justified,” admitted Söder. However, constantly working with threats is not a solution. “We mustn’t talk ourselves into an escalation. We now need fewer threats, but more talks and diplomacy, ”emphasized the CSU boss.

He praised Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s (SPD) approach to talks with Moscow as correct, but appealed to the Ampel coalition to show a unified stance. “You can tell that the traffic light speaks with two voices. That weakens the European concern, ”said Söder. In fact, it has already become clear several times that Scholz and Baerbock defend different approaches towards Russia. Apparently, Scholz even wants a meeting with the Russian head of state Vladimir Putin soon.

Söder also described the green stance in the Ukraine conflict as “completely inconsistent”. Reducing arms exports and at the same time wanting to deliver weapons to Ukraine are just as incompatible as threatening Russia and questioning nuclear participation or the contribution of the Bundeswehr. It is also inconsistent to discuss a military counterweight and at the same time cut back on the Bundeswehr, said the CSU boss. (bb with material from dpa)