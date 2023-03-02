Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Split

Annalena Baerbock (right) and Svenja Schulze presented new feminist guidelines for their ministries. © IMAGO/Political Moments

Germany now relies on feminist foreign policy. Ironically, pioneer Sweden has mothballed the label again. The benefit is disputed.

Berlin/Munich – Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) want to rely on “feminist concepts” in their departments in the future. “We want to make societies fairer. And you can’t do without half of the potential, namely women, you have to think about them,” said Schulze at the presentation of the plans on Wednesday (March 1). However, details had already leaked out from Baerbock’s 80-page guidelines.

There was criticism from the opposition and even from the coalition partner FDP. And a look abroad also raises a few questions: Sweden, probably the birthplace of official “feminist” foreign policy concepts, rejected the label again in the fall after a change of government. A diplomat who, according to her self-portrayal, was “feminist” minded, castigated it as a kind of distraction from the essentials – and observers see hardly any changes even after the change in the name.

“Feminist foreign policy”: Sweden cashed Baerbock’s label in again – diplomat settled accounts

Baerbock’s Swedish counterpart Tobias Billström from the conservative moderates announced his departure from feminist foreign policy in mid-October – just a few hours after the new cabinet was presented. But he tried to appease critics: “Gender equality is a fundamental value in Sweden and also a fundamental value for this government,” he emphasized in the program “Aktuellt” of the broadcaster SVT. Billström’s prime minister and fellow party member Ulf Kristersson also took office with votes from the hard-right Sweden Democrats.

The move followed what was at times a tough debate: some commentators had drawn a devastating conclusion about Sweden’s actions under the label of “feminist foreign policy”. Diana Janse, a former Swedish ambassador to Lebanon, settled accounts publicly. After the proclamation of “feminist foreign policy” in 2014, she asked in Stockholm what exactly the concept meant, Janse wrote in the tabloid quickdraws. She initially did not receive an answer, explained the ex-diplomat, who describes herself as a feminist.

Countries with officially “feminist foreign policy” Canada (since 2017) France (since 2019) Mexico (since 2020) Spain (since 2021) Luxembourg (since 2021) Germany (since 2021) Chile (2022) The Netherlands and Belgium are pursuing corresponding plans. Source: UN Women (09/22)Sweden editorially removed from listing

Later, the State Department pointed out that kidnapping cases or gender-balanced posts were given higher priority. Above all, the guidelines would have distracted Kraft from important tasks – and ultimately weakened Sweden’s international position.

Billström’s Social Democratic predecessor Ann Linde, on the other hand, raised allegations against the new government of the “right-wing bloc” even before the plans were announced. The alliance of conservatives, Christian democrats and liberals tolerated by the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats is ready to “throw away all the work for women and girls,” Linde also wrote quickdraws. Millions of women would have benefited from Sweden’s offers in matters such as safe abortions, prevention and sex education. At the same time, there is still a lot to be done in terms of equality worldwide.

“Feminist foreign policy”: Swedish broadcaster finds no difference – Kubicki teases

The term “feminist foreign policy” was coined in 2014 by Margot Wallström, then head of the Swedish foreign ministry. Her policy saw itself as “an answer to the systematic discrimination and subordination that characterizes the everyday life of countless girls and women around the world”. In October, Wallstrom defended several elements that she considered important – such as the targeted consideration of the experiences of women in war and crisis zones. Several countries had copied the concept, and the Greens in Germany also refer to it.

However, how much Swedish foreign policy has changed since abandoning the label “feminist” remains a matter of interpretation. After a major foreign policy debate in the Riksdag, SVT recently analyzed that large parts of the associated policy are still in force – even if the government is now talking about “strategic equality work”.

FDP Vice Wolfgang Kubicki now seemed to take a similar horn – and dismiss the idea as a kind of PR stunt: “I don’t think much of the concept of feminist foreign policy because it aims less at achieving diplomatic improvements than at emotional satisfaction domestic political actors,” he said Table.Media. In any case, the line of German foreign policy is drawn by the Chancellery.

Baerbock’s feminist foreign policy: CDU sees “bold phrases”, Left doubts implementation

The opposition also criticized Wednesday before the concepts were presented – from both the left and the right. Linke leader Janine Wissler questioned the traffic light coalition’s claim to “feminist foreign policy”. Arms exports to Saudi Arabia or liquid gas deals with Qatar are “not an expression of feminist or value-based foreign policy,” she explained spark-Newspapers.

Union foreign policy expert Jürgen Hardt (CDU) accused Baerbock of relying on bold phrases but failing in practice. Specifically, he referred to the example of Iran. “It’s easier to write concepts than to actually muster the courage or even just political capital to actively support women,” he emphasized. Unfortunately, the German reaction from the Chancellery and the Foreign Office to the women’s protests in Iran was “too late and too lukewarm”.

Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) showed up on Wednesday Interview with the Frankfurter Rundschau convinced of feminist content in foreign policy. “For conditions to change, women must become more visible, they must be involved and have a say,” she said, also referring to the German government’s Africa strategy. The traffic light also wants countries like that with refurbishment and new offers there Get Russia’s ally South Africa on board, like Green MP Jamila Schäfer IPPEN.MEDIA declared in February.

“It is also clear that feminism is not a magic wand,” said Baerbock on Wednesday. “We are not naive. We will not be able to solve all of the world’s problems with a feminist foreign policy.” (fn with material from dpa)