Annalena Baerbock aspires to become the second woman for the Chancellery. On the way there, the Green leader parries an attack by Armin Laschet and shows her plans for climate and care policy.

Munich – Anyone who is involved in the federal election campaign at the top must be careful of special projectiles. Because now it’s wedding again for poison arrows. Ultimately one wants to make political competition mad for the people. Shortly after the decisions on the K question, the Greens’ quivers are still full. Meanwhile, CDU boss Armin Laschet has already fired Annalena Baerbock once, accusing her of hesitation or even inaction. Also in climate policy – the green core competence.

Now the Chancellor candidate of the eco-party, which in recent polls overthrew the Union from the throne, used an interview to a clean parade of the attack. In conversation with the Editorial network Germany Baerbock spoke of a “clear plan” to guide “Germany on the path to climate neutrality”. He also provides state support, presumably through subsidies.

Baerbock in the election campaign: Hope for a climate alliance between Europe and the USA

Climate-neutral steel is of course already more expensive to manufacture, which is why a compensation is necessary for the manufacturing companies. In addition, “quotas for climate-neutral products are needed so that the European steel industry is not overwhelmed by cheaply produced Chinese steel”. The 40-year-old hopes for a climate alliance between Europe and the USA under President Joe Biden to set standards. However, “the outstretched hand of the US government” must be taken for this.

Baerbock has specific requirements in mind for the vehicle of tomorrow, for example: “For cars, a first step would be a quota of ten percent carbon-neutral steel, as soon as there is enough of it.” Products would be exported within the continent. Of course, this should not be avoided under any circumstances.

Green leader in the election campaign: Baerbock wants nursing homes without tariff payments

A trend reversal is all the more urgent in another branch of the economy, which is proving in the Corona crisis that it is one of the pillars of society. The “escape from the nursing profession” must be stopped, emphasizes Baerbock. An opinion that she has by no means exclusive in view of the state of emergency that has emerged in the industry. The question arises as to how.

In the future, the Greens boss will only include nursing homes in long-term care insurance if the employees are paid according to the tariff. “We need clear labor law regulations: Wherever possible, people have to be relieved of physical exertion by technical aids,” the native of Lower Saxony has in mind for further relief. A 35-hour week should also contribute to this.

Federal election 2021: Long-term care provision fund to be dissolved immediately

Baerbock admits that it would all devour billions. Therefore, the long-term care provision fund should be triggered “in order to use the money immediately”. Which at first smells of further financial burden for the younger and future generations.

However, this is to be counteracted by “getting more people into jobs subject to social insurance”. In addition, the Greens want to “increase premium income in the long term by including capital income, the self-employed and civil servants and creating a solidarity-based cost compensation between statutory and private long-term care insurance”.

Baerbock in the election campaign: the minimum wage should rise to twelve euros and compliance should be better controlled

In addition, Baerbock advocates a new minimum wage of twelve euros, the actual payment of which must be “better controlled”. And for a strengthening of the rights of employees: “A collective right of action is also necessary for trade unions, because it is often difficult to defend oneself as an individual employee.”

The pandemic opened eyes to what was still going wrong on the labor market, according to Baerbock: “Precarious conditions were clearly evident in the Corona year. It has been shown that the disadvantages of women are structurally anchored. The working conditions for delivery services are also often unreasonable. The bogus self-employed earn little and are hardly protected. “

Corona policy: Greens boss expresses doubts about the proportionality of the curfew

Speaking of Corona. Baerbock has her doubts about the curfew from an incidence value of 100, which is now stipulated in the Infection Protection Act: “It is a strong restriction of fundamental rights, other areas such as the world of work, on the other hand, are largely left out. I doubt that it is so proportionate. ”Overall, the so-called federal emergency brake lacks“ effectiveness and balance ”.

According to Baerbock, this also applies to mouth and nose protection: “It would even make sense to have FFP2 masks. Half-hearted action leads to basic rights being further restricted. ”In many federal states, surgical masks currently still meet the requirements of the authorities – but that doesn’t go far enough for her.

With which Baerbock runs the risk of supplying the critics of the Greens with fresh ammunition. Because the accusation of representing a paternalist party, they will not get rid of that quickly. Especially with regard to a climate-neutral life. The international law graduate counters this as follows: “It’s not about raising a better person. It’s about changing the system. ” (mg)

