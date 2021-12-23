Home page politics

From: Luisa Billmayer

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wants to facilitate entry from Afghanistan. © Hannibal Hanschke / dpa / Reuters / Pool

What about former local staff and other federal government employees who are still living in Afghanistan? Baerbock is now presenting a seven-point plan from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Berlin – The federal government wants to accelerate the evacuation of particularly vulnerable people from Afghanistan. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday, December 23, that bureaucratic hurdles for issuing visas should be removed. The minister has presented a seven-point plan for Afghanistan.

Baerbock’s offer of help: Foreign Minister does not want to “let people down” in Afghanistan

Baerbock said the situation had not improved: “Especially for those who have worked with us for a better future in Afghanistan. Germany has a responsibility not to let these people – especially women and girls – down. “

There are still 15,000 people in Afghanistan that Germany has agreed to accept. Among them are 135 German nationals. Afghanistan is heading “into the greatest humanitarian catastrophe of our time,” warned the Green politician.

Baerbock addressed the people in Afghanistan: “You are not forgotten”

Before the turn of the year, Baerbock said he wanted to send a clear signal to those affected in Afghanistan: “You have not been forgotten. We are working flat out to get everyone to safety. ”Human rights defenders, for example, but also former Afghan local staff from the Bundeswehr, the Foreign Office and the Ministry of Development are particularly vulnerable. So far, since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in mid-August, the federal government has brought around 10,000 people to safety, 5300 of whom have been flown out by the federal government.

Together with the Federal Ministry of the Interior, they want to remove hurdles in the visa process in order not to lose valuable months in the evacuation, affirmed Baerbock. In certain cases, this could mean digital data collection and security checks before departure and issuing a visa in transit countries or upon arrival in Germany. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) confirmed via Twitter: “We are working on safe and unbureaucratic procedures and will accelerate family reunification from Afghanistan.”

The seven-point plan in abbreviated form:

1. Common lessons from previous engagement in Afghanistan

2. Accelerated departure from Afghanistan

3. Removal of bureaucratic hurdles in order to facilitate admission and entry to Germany for Afghans who are particularly at risk and to reduce obstacles in the previous visa procedure

4. Expansion of humanitarian aid in order to avert a humanitarian catastrophe of almost unimaginable proportions

5. German presence in Afghanistan

6. Special support for women and girls

7. Support to Afghan civil society

Source: “Afghanistan Action Plan”, 23.12.2021

From next year on, the federal government wants to be present again with its own personnel in Afghanistan in close coordination with international partners in order to get an own picture of the situation, announced Baerbock.

“This on-site work is not a political legitimation or recognition of the Taliban regime,” she said. It is about making it possible to leave the country. Baerbock is not planning a trip to Kabul.

Baerbock will not go to Afghanistan

In the current situation, this question does not arise, she said. The designated ambassador, Markus Potzel, is conducting “subliminally” constructive discussions. Without keeping channels of communication open, the local people cannot be helped. Baerbock underlined: “That is the complete opposite of recognition by the Taliban. And there is absolutely no reason whatsoever to politically upgrade the Taliban, the de facto government. “One is” obliged to the people of Afghanistan and not to the Taliban. ” (dpa / lb) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

